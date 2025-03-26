Mississippi high school football: Magnolia Heights announces 2025 schedule

Get your first look at the 2025 MHS Football Schedule!

Week 0 - @ North Delta (Aug 22)

Week 1 - v. Clarksdale Lee (Aug 29)

Week 2 - v. Marshall (Sept 5)

Week 3 - @ Madison St. Joe * (Sept 12)

Week 4 - @ Pillow * (Sept 19)

Week 5 - v. Heritage (Sept 26)

Week 6 - v. Jackson