Mississippi high school football: Magnolia Heights announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Magnolia State and High School On SI Mississippi will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Magnolia Heights Chiefs announced the following slate of games for the 2025 season. The Chiefs will play 10 games including two contests against Clarksdale Lee and Marshall.
Among other teams on the schedule are Madison St. Joe, Pillow, Jackson Academy, and Starkville.
Other contests include games against Independence and Bayou to close out their season. The Chiefs will have 6 home games and 4 on the road.
Below is the Chiefs' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 MAGNOLIA HEIGHTS CHIEFS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug 22: at North Delta
Aug 29: Clarksdale Lee
Sep 5: Marshall
Sep 12: at Madison St. Joe
Sep 19: at Pillow
Sep 26: Heritage
Oct 3: Jackson Academy
Oct 10: at Starkville
Oct 17: OPEN GAME
Oct 24: at Independence
Oct 31: Bayou
