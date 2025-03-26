High School

Mississippi high school football: Magnolia Heights announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Chiefs schedule are Clarksdale Lee and Marshall

Tyler Rourke

Magnolia Heights quarterback Cole Prosek (6) looks for an opening against Madison Ridgeland Academy during play in Madison, Miss., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
Magnolia Heights quarterback Cole Prosek (6) looks for an opening against Madison Ridgeland Academy during play in Madison, Miss., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. / Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Magnolia State and High School On SI Mississippi will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Magnolia Heights Chiefs announced the following slate of games for the 2025 season. The Chiefs will play 10 games including two contests against Clarksdale Lee and Marshall.

Among other teams on the schedule are Madison St. Joe, Pillow, Jackson Academy, and Starkville.

Other contests include games against Independence and Bayou to close out their season. The Chiefs will have 6 home games and 4 on the road.

Below is the Chiefs' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.

2025 MAGNOLIA HEIGHTS CHIEFS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug 22: at North Delta

Aug 29: Clarksdale Lee

Sep 5: Marshall

Sep 12: at Madison St. Joe

Sep 19: at Pillow

Sep 26: Heritage

Oct 3: Jackson Academy

Oct 10: at Starkville

Oct 17: OPEN GAME

Oct 24: at Independence

Oct 31: Bayou

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Published
Tyler Rourke
TYLER ROURKE

Tyler is a Digital Media and Journalism student at Endicott College, expected to graduate with his Bachelor's degree in 2026. He has experience covering a variety of sports for multiple newspapers. including The Salem Times and Gloucester Daily Times. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Mississippi