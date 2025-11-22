High School

Mississippi High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 21, 2025

Gray Reid

Olive Branch vs Lake Cormorant from Nov. 6, 2025
Olive Branch vs Lake Cormorant from Nov. 6, 2025 / Mary Scott

The 2025 Mississippi high school football playoffs continued tonight, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday night.

Biggersville 29, Okolona 12

Brandon 30, Oak Grove 27

Brookhaven 42, Wayne County 7

Calhoun City 30, Leflore County 6

Columbia 41, Pass Christian 6

East Webster 61, Charleston 40

Gulfport 45, Petal 10

Hattiesburg 35, Pascagoula 20

Heidelberg 64, Clarkdale 14

Holmes County Central 36, Cleveland Central 14

Kemper County 50, North Side 32

Kosciusko 14, Corinth 3

Laurel 24, Stone 21

Louisville 34, Clarksdale 16

Mize 24, East Marion 6

Noxubee County 34, Choctaw County 33

Oxford 37, Horn Lake 27

Picayune 52, Hancock 20

Poplarville 55, McComb 20

Raleigh 35, Union 21

Ridgeland 55, Neshoba Central 45

Seminary 15, Franklin County 3

Simmons 20, Nanih Waiya 8

Taylorsville 36, Leake County 0

Tupelo 35, Germantown 28

Warren Central 24, Lake Cormorant 7

West Point 37, Pontotoc 0

Winona 42, Aberdeen 20

