Mississippi High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 21, 2025
Biggersville 29, Okolona 12
Brandon 30, Oak Grove 27
Brookhaven 42, Wayne County 7
Calhoun City 30, Leflore County 6
Columbia 41, Pass Christian 6
East Webster 61, Charleston 40
Gulfport 45, Petal 10
Hattiesburg 35, Pascagoula 20
Heidelberg 64, Clarkdale 14
Holmes County Central 36, Cleveland Central 14
Kemper County 50, North Side 32
Kosciusko 14, Corinth 3
Laurel 24, Stone 21
Louisville 34, Clarksdale 16
Mize 24, East Marion 6
Noxubee County 34, Choctaw County 33
Oxford 37, Horn Lake 27
Picayune 52, Hancock 20
Poplarville 55, McComb 20
Raleigh 35, Union 21
Ridgeland 55, Neshoba Central 45
Seminary 15, Franklin County 3
Simmons 20, Nanih Waiya 8
Taylorsville 36, Leake County 0
Tupelo 35, Germantown 28
Warren Central 24, Lake Cormorant 7
West Point 37, Pontotoc 0
Winona 42, Aberdeen 20