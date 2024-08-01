Mississippi high school football: Predicted order of finish for every Class 6A Region in 2024
The fall football season in Mississippi begins August 29 for MHSAA member schools, and after consulting coaches all around the state, here is SBLive Mississippi's predicted order of finishes for all Class 6A regions.
Region 1-6A
1. Grenada Chargers
2. South Panola Tigers
3. Center Hill Mustangs
4. Saltillo Tigers
5. Lake Cormorant
6. Olive Branch Conquistadors
Why Grenada: Reclassification was kind to the Chargers, who went from not making the 6A Playoffs to playing for 6A title in one season. Coach Michael Fair returns more than half his starters on both sides of the ball. South Panola also has title aspirations this year, and the region championship will likely come down to that Nov. 7 season finale in Batesville.
Region 2-6A
1. Warren Central Vikings
2. Neshoba Central Rockets
3. Vicksburg Gators
4. Callaway Chargers
5. Ridgeland Titans
6. Columbus Falcons
Why Warren Central: The Vikings return starting quarterback Nash Morgan and lead rusher Eric Collins Jr., as well as several players who formed the core of a defense that was elite in 2023. Neshoba Central may have something to say about it before the dust settles, but the Vikings are the odds-on favorite headed into the season.
MORE: Check out SB Live's Top 25 Mississippi high school football preseason rankings
Region 3-6A
1. West Jones Mustangs
2. Hattiesburg Tigers
3. Terry Bulldogs
4. Forest Hill Patriots
5. Jim Hill Tigers
6. Pearl River Central
Why West Jones: The Mustangs are just about a lock to repeat as Region 3 champs after going a perfect 5-0 in district games last season. The reigning state champs return most of their offense and enough key players on defense to be elite once again in 2024.
Region 4-6A
1. Picayune Maroon Tide
2. George County Rebels
3. Pascagoula Panthers
4. Hancock Hawks
5. West Harrison Hurricanes
6. Long Beach Bearcats
Why Picayune: Deuce Knight and George County could give the Maroon Tide trouble, but coach Cody Stogner’s ground-and-pound offense has proven hard to beat, and Picayune always seems to have plenty of horses to pull that plow.