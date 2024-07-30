High School

Top 25 Mississippi high school football preseason rankings (7/30/2024)

Here's a look at the Scorebook Live Preseason Top 25 High School Football Rankings for Mississippi

Tyler Cleveland

Brandon coach Sam Williams speaks to his team following the Bulldogs' win over Meridian on Oct. 27, 2023 in Brandon, Miss.
Brandon coach Sam Williams speaks to his team following the Bulldogs' win over Meridian on Oct. 27, 2023 in Brandon, Miss. / Photo by Tyler Cleveland

The 2024 Mississippi high school football season is upon us, and it's time to take a look at the teams with the highest expectations headed into the new school year.

Teams who compete in the Mississippi Association for Indpendent Schools (MAIS) start as early as Aug. 16, while the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) begin play on Aug. 29.

The SB Live Preseason Top 25 rankings take into consideration several factors: a team's success from last season, the number of returning starters for the 2024 season and power shifts in their respective regions, among others.

Without further ado, here's a look at the SB Live Mississippi Preseason Top 25, as well as the top teams in each of the MHSAA's six classifications.

SBLive Mississippi High School Football Preseason Top 25

1. Brandon Bulldogs

Brandon Bulldogs football.
The Brandon Bulldogs are the Top Dog in the SBLive Mississippi Preseason Top 25 high school football rankings. / Hannah Mattix/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY

2. Oak Grove Warriors

Oak Grove Warriors football.
The Oak Grove defense closes in on Starkville Yellowjackets' quarterback Tylan Calvert (16) during the MHSAA 7A football state title game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. / Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY

3. Madison Central Jaguars

Madison Central Jaguars football.
The Madison Central Jaguars are ranked No. 3 in the SBLive's Mississippi Preseason Top 25 high school football rankings. / Sarah Warnock / USA TODAY NETWORK

4. Louisville Wildcats

Louisville Wildcats football.
Louisville Wildcats' offensive lineman Dijaylen Miller (56) celebrates with the trophy after the Louisville Wildcats won the MHSAA 4A football state title at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. / Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY

5. West Jones Mustangs

West Jones Mustangs.
West Jones Mustangs' defensive back Keizorrion Carter (19) celebrates intercepting the ball during the MHSAA class 6A football state title game against the Grenada Chargers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. / Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY

6. Laurel Golden Tornadoes

7. Tupelo Golden Wave

Tupelo Golden Wave.
The Tupelo Golden Wave open the 2024 Mississippi high school football season as a Top 10 team, at No. 7. / Hannah Mattix/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY

8. Oxford Chargers

9. Warren Central Vikings

10. Hartfield Academy Hawks

Hartfield Academy Hawks.
Hartfield Academy varsity football coach Craig Bowman shares a lighter moment with members of his Hawks football team during a game against Jackson Academy at Hartfield in Flowood, Miss., on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. / Sarah Warnock/Special to Clarion Ledger

11. West Point Green Wave

12. Starkville Yellowjackets

Starkville Yellowjackets football.
Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY

13. Grenada Chargers

14. Picayune Maroon Tide

15. Hattiesburg Tigers

16. Jackson Prep Patriots

Jackson Prep football.
Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY

17. Madison-Ridgeland Academy Patriots

18. Noxubee County Tigers

19. Holmes County Central Jaguars

20. Ocean Springs Greyhounds

21. Gulfport Admirals

22. South Panola Tigers

23. George County Rebels

24. Jefferson Davis County Jaguars

25. Ripley Tigers

MHSAA Class by Class Rankings

Class 7A

  1. Brandon Bulldogs
  2. Oak Grove Warriors
  3. Madison Central Jaguars
  4. Tupelo Golden Wave
  5. Oxford Chargers

Class 6A

  1. West Jones Mustangs
  2. Warren Central Vikings
  3. Grenada Chargers
  4. Picayune Maroon Tide
  5. Hattiesburg Tigers

Class 5A

  1. Laurel Golden Tornadoes
  2. West Point Green Wave
  3. Holmes County Central Jaguars
  4. Clarksdale Wildcats
  5. Brookhaven Panthers

Class 4A

  1. Louisville Wildcats
  2. Ripley Tigers
  3. Poplarville Hornets
  4. Houston Hilltoppers
  5. Columbia Wildcats

Class 3A

  1. Noxubee County Tigers
  2. Jefferson Davis County Jaguars
  3. Choctaw County Chargers
  4. St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws
  5. Winona Tigers

Class 2A

  1. Charleston Tigers
  2. Union Yellowjackets
  3. Calhoun City Wildcats
  4. Sebastopol Bobcats
  5. Scott Central Rebels

Class 1A

  1. Velma Jackson Falcons
  2. Biggersville Lions
  3. Taylorsville Tartars
  4. Resurrection Catholic Eagles
  5. Simmons Blue Devils
Published
