Top 25 Mississippi high school football preseason rankings (7/30/2024)
The 2024 Mississippi high school football season is upon us, and it's time to take a look at the teams with the highest expectations headed into the new school year.
Teams who compete in the Mississippi Association for Indpendent Schools (MAIS) start as early as Aug. 16, while the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) begin play on Aug. 29.
The SB Live Preseason Top 25 rankings take into consideration several factors: a team's success from last season, the number of returning starters for the 2024 season and power shifts in their respective regions, among others.
Without further ado, here's a look at the SB Live Mississippi Preseason Top 25, as well as the top teams in each of the MHSAA's six classifications.
SBLive Mississippi High School Football Preseason Top 25
1. Brandon Bulldogs
2. Oak Grove Warriors
3. Madison Central Jaguars
4. Louisville Wildcats
5. West Jones Mustangs
6. Laurel Golden Tornadoes
7. Tupelo Golden Wave
8. Oxford Chargers
9. Warren Central Vikings
10. Hartfield Academy Hawks
11. West Point Green Wave
12. Starkville Yellowjackets
13. Grenada Chargers
14. Picayune Maroon Tide
15. Hattiesburg Tigers
16. Jackson Prep Patriots
17. Madison-Ridgeland Academy Patriots
18. Noxubee County Tigers
19. Holmes County Central Jaguars
20. Ocean Springs Greyhounds
21. Gulfport Admirals
22. South Panola Tigers
23. George County Rebels
24. Jefferson Davis County Jaguars
25. Ripley Tigers
MHSAA Class by Class Rankings
Class 7A
- Brandon Bulldogs
- Oak Grove Warriors
- Madison Central Jaguars
- Tupelo Golden Wave
- Oxford Chargers
Class 6A
- West Jones Mustangs
- Warren Central Vikings
- Grenada Chargers
- Picayune Maroon Tide
- Hattiesburg Tigers
Class 5A
- Laurel Golden Tornadoes
- West Point Green Wave
- Holmes County Central Jaguars
- Clarksdale Wildcats
- Brookhaven Panthers
Class 4A
- Louisville Wildcats
- Ripley Tigers
- Poplarville Hornets
- Houston Hilltoppers
- Columbia Wildcats
Class 3A
- Noxubee County Tigers
- Jefferson Davis County Jaguars
- Choctaw County Chargers
- St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws
- Winona Tigers
Class 2A
- Charleston Tigers
- Union Yellowjackets
- Calhoun City Wildcats
- Sebastopol Bobcats
- Scott Central Rebels
Class 1A
- Velma Jackson Falcons
- Biggersville Lions
- Taylorsville Tartars
- Resurrection Catholic Eagles
- Simmons Blue Devils