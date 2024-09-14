Mississippi high school football scores: How the SBLive Top 25 fared (Sept. 13 scores)
Here's a look at how the teams featured in this week's SBLive Top 25 Mississippi high school football rankings fared Friday night.
No. 1 Brandon lost to Clinton 65-62
The Arrows (2-1) blocked what would have been a 30-yard, game-tying field goal on the final play. On top of being an earthquake-sized upset, the Arrows' win over the top-ranked Bulldogs (2-1) set a new MHSAA record with 127 total points scored.
No. 2 Oak Grove lost to No. 13 Hattiesburg 27-20
The Warriors (2-1) put together back-to-back touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but Hattiesburg (3-0) dominated the first three quarters of Friday night's game. Oak Grove didn't do itself any favors with double-digit penalties.
No. 3 Louisville beat Columbus 50-13
Xavier Hunt tossed three touchdown passes to Kam Triplett and ran for another as the Wildcats (3-0) rolled to another win. One of the Falcons' touchdowns came on defense.
No. 4 West Jones beat South Jones 28-21
For the first time this year, West Jones faced a tight game in the fourth quarter. They broke a 14-14 tie and held on to win the all-Jones County dogfight. On a night when a lot of good teams got upset, the Mustangs (3-0) found a way to avoid it.
No. 5 Tupelo beat Hernando 35-6
The Golden Wave (3-0) defense held Hernando to 107 total yards, including 56 rushing yards on 28 attempts.
No. 6 Starkville beat Meridian 28-15
Jaylon Ruffin tossed three touchdown passes as the Yellowjackets raced to a 21-0 halftime lead in a game that was never as competitive as the final score suggests.
No. 7 Madison Central beat No. 18 Gulfport 31-21
Glen Singleton rushed for three touchdowns and the Jaguars (2-1) got back on track against a good Gulfport team at home.
No. 8 Hartfield Academy beat Presbyterian Christian 71-0
It's every week with these guys. The Hawks (5-0) walked into Hattiesburg and whipped the previously unbeaten Bobcats like a painted mule. Hartfield doesn't play MRA and Jackson Prep until Oct. 11 and 18, respectively.
No. 9 Picayune beat No. 24 D'Iberville 28-19
D’Iberville (2-1) actually led for much of this one. Picayune (2-1) trailed 6-0 after the first quarter and 19-7 at the half. After the offense got the lead back, it was the Maroon Tide defense that played the hero with a couple of big stops late to seal the win.
No. 10 Grenada beat No. 14 Oxford 41-22
It was a close game late, but McCaleb Taylor put Grenada (3-0) ahead 34-22 with 5:45 to go and they got a late touchdown from Zayion Cotton to seal the deal.
No. 11 Warren Central beat Germantown 56-23
Aden Greer rushed for three touchdowns and the Vikings (2-1) forced four turnovers to hand Germantown their first loss of the season.
No. 12 Hattiesburg beat No. 1 Oak Grove 27-21
Quarterback Deuce Vance played phenomenally, with two big touchdown passes in the first quarter and a couple of key conversions with his legs in the second half. The Tigers (3-0) could be in for a big season.
No. 13 South Panola beat Southaven 42-20
The Tigers (2-1) did a little bit of everything against the Chargers Friday night, scoring on the ground, through the air and on a punt return.
No. 14 Oxford lost to No. 10 Grenada 41-22
More disheartening than the lop-sided loss was the way it happened for the Chargers (1-2) — tailback Hudson Maxcy ran the ball 27 times for 49 yards, while Grenada’s Macaleb Taylor rushed 40 times for 285 yards.
No. 15 Jackson Prep beat Jackson Academy 35-10
Billy Puckett tossed three touchdown passes as the Patriots (4-0) rolled to a big win in the cross-town rivalry game Friday night.
No. 16 Holmes County Central beat Florence 50-0
The Jaguars (3-0) would have been favored in Las Vegas, but 50-0 is a statement win for the boys from Goodman.
No. 17 Noxubee County lost to No. 19 West Point 20-18
The Tigers (1-2) actually led West Point 14-0 in the first half, but couldn't keep up the pace as the game wore on against the Green Wave's tough front seven.
No. 18 Gulfport lost to No. 7 Madison Central 31-21
Dane Sullivan’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Stephen Stewart trimmed the Madison Central lead to 28-21 with 5:23 to go, but it was too little, too late. That's a pretty good showing for the Admirals (2-1), who were playing three-and-a-half hours from home against one of the state's best defenses.
No. 19 West Point beat No. 17 Noxubee County 20-18
The Green Wave (1-2) erased an 18-14 fourth-quarter deficit to clinch their first win of the season. After losing to higher-ranked Starkville and Louisville by a total of eight points in the first two games of the season, they found a way to win a close one in Week 3, and gave new coach Brett Morgan his first head coaching victory.
No. 20 Madison-Ridgeland Academy beat St. Joe 55-13
Five different Patriots scored touchdowns in the first half as MRA (4-1) rolled to a big win after a let-down against Pulaski (AR) last week.
No. 21 George County lost to Biloxi 23-13
Star quarterback Deuce Knight went down with an apparent leg injury in the second quarter, and Biloxi rallied for a huge win on the road at Lucedale. The non-region loss doesn't mean much, but if Knight is out for any period of time, that's bad news for the Rebels (2-1).
No. 22 Ocean Springs lost to Northwest Rankin 29-28 in OT
The Greyhounds (0-3) just haven’t been able to finish a ballgame. After the Cougars forced overtime, Gavin Philllipson found De’Shawn Dillon for an eight-yard touchdown pass, then hit Jay Hurt for the two-point play as Northwest Rankin picked up the huge road win. Don’t look now, but the Cougars are 2-1.
No. 23 Poplarville beat Newton county 34-31
It doesn't matter if the Hornets (3-0) win by one or 50 points, but this is two straight weeks they've played a very tight game. They've got one more game against Pearl River Central (4-0) before the showdown with No. 4 West Jones.
No. 24 D'Iberville lost to No. 9 Picayune 28-19
A loss is loss, but that's a respectable showing for D'Iberville (2-1), and on a night when some other teams in Region 4-7A didn't look too hot.
No. 25 Charleston lost to Clarksdale 26-20
If you play enough games against good teams from higher classifications, eventually your luck will run out. That was the case for the Tigers (2-1), who had racked up 20-point wins over Ripley and North Panola in the first two weeks of the season.