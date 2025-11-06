Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 5, 2025
As Classes 1-4A begin their playoffs this week, and Classes 5-7A conclude their regular season, it is time to take a look at the Mississippi high school football top 25 state rankings.
Teams ranked 1-7 remain the same from the previous poll, but there is some movement at the #8 spot. Gulfport enters this week ranked eighth as they are on a six-game winning streak which includes wins over Ocean Springs and D'Iberville.
Meanwhile, Kosciusko climbs from the #17 spot all the way up to #11 as they continue to play as well as anyone in the state.
Warren Central and Hattiesburg also find themselves inside the top 15 after two dominating wins last week.
Lastly, as we look at the teams towards the bottom of the rankings, Oak Grove, Heidelberg and DeSoto Central reenter the top 25 rankings along with Lake Cormorant who are making their first appearance inside the top 25 this season.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. West Point (9-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated New Hope 38-7
Next up: vs. Columbus
2. Tupelo (9-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Lewisburg 49-0
Next up: at DeSoto Central
3. Columbia (10-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Poplarville 49-28
Next up: vs. Moss Point, Class 4A Playoffs
4. Picayune (8-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Gautier 35-31
Next up: vs. Pearl River Central
5. Ocean Springs (8-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Harrison Central 35-0
Next up: at St. Martin
6. Oxford (8-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Murrah 42-0
Next up: vs. Starkville
7. Louisville (7-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Greenwood 37-6
Next up: vs. Ripley, Class 4A Playoffs
8. Gulfport (7-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated D'Iberville 38-35
Next up: vs. Harrison Central
9. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (9-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated Simpson Academy 35-12
Next up: vs. Jackson Academy on Nov. 14, MAIS Class 4A - Division 1 Playoffs
10. Jackson Academy (9-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Pillow Academy 42-7
Next up: at MRA on Nov. 14, MAIS Class 4A - Division 1 Playoffs
11. Kosciusko (9-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Amanda Elzy 49-0
Next up: vs. Rosa Fort, Class 4A Playoffs
12. Warren Central (7-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Callaway 31-7
Next up: vs. Canton
13. Hattiesburg (7-2)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Defeated West Jones 41-20
Next up: at Terry
14. D'Iberville (7-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Lost to Gulfport 38-35
Next up: vs. Biloxi
15. Germantown (6-3)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated Clinton 47-17
Next up: vs. Murrah
16. Petal (7-3)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated Meridian 42-14
Next up: vs. Northwest Rankin
17. Starkville (6-3)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Lost to Madison Central 38-35
Next up: at Oxford
18. Parklane Academy (9-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Silliman Institute 42-12
Next up: Opponent TBA, MAIS Class 4A - Division II Playoffs
19. Noxubee County (7-3)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated Aberdeen 48-26
Next up: vs. Yazoo County, Class 3A Playoffs
20. Grenada (6-3)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to Lake Cormorant 28-26
Next up: at Saltillo
21. McComb (8-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated South Pike 41-12
Next up: vs. Greene County, Class 4A Playoffs
22. Oak Grove (7-3)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Northwest Rankin 37-34
Next up: vs. Pearl
23. Lake Cormorant (7-2)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Grenada 28-26
Next up: vs. Olive Branch
24. DeSoto Central (7-3)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Hernando 42-21
Next up: vs. Tupelo
25. Heidelberg (8-2)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Clarkdale 60-7
Next up: vs. Newton, Class 2A Playoffs