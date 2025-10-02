High School

Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 1, 2025

MRA cements themselves as the top team in the MAIS and as one of the top teams in the state after their win over Jackson Academy

Reed Green

Madison-Ridgeland Academy wide receiver Jack Poole (6) runs for a touchdown during a high school football game between Jackson Academy and Madison-Ridgeland Academy at the Brickyard in Jackson, Miss., on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. Madison-Ridgeland Academy defeated Jackson Academy 35-24.
Madison-Ridgeland Academy wide receiver Jack Poole (6) runs for a touchdown during a high school football game between Jackson Academy and Madison-Ridgeland Academy at the Brickyard in Jackson, Miss., on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. Madison-Ridgeland Academy defeated Jackson Academy 35-24. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With another week of the high school football season in Mississippi completed, it is time to take a look at the updated rankings for the 2025 season.

West Point takes the top spot after their 28-21 win over Tupelo while Ocean Springs climbs to the number two spot after their dominating win over Biloxi. Columbia rounds out the top five after they shutout North Pike 36-0.

On the MAIS side of things, Madison-Ridgeland Academy not only cemented themselves as the team to beat, but they also proved to be one of the top teams in the state.

Lastly, Hattiesburg re-enters the top 25 with back-to-back wins over Biloxi and Meridian.

The full rankings are listed below:

1. West Point (4-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Tupelo 28-21

Next up: vs. Callaway

2. Ocean Springs (5-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Biloxi 31-6

Next up: vs. Gulfport

3. Tupelo (4-1)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Lost to West Point 28-21

Next up: vs. Hartfield Academy

4. Picayune (4-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Poplarville 28-21

Next up: at Pacagoula

5. Columbia (5-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated North Pike 36-0

Next up: at Lawrence County

6. D'Iberville (5-0)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: efeated Harrison Central 42-6

Next up: at West Harrison

7. Starkville (4-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Brandon 22-14

Next up: at Germantown on Oct. 10

8. Oxford (4-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Grenada 35-17

Next up: at Madison Central

9. Grenada (4-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Lost to Oxford 35-17

Next up: at Center Hill on Oct. 10

10. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (5-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Jackson Academy 35-24

Next up: at Catholic (LA)

11. Louisville (3-2)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Noxubee County 25-20

Next up: at Yazoo City

12. Madison Central (3-2)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Defeated Warren Central 32-24

Next up: vs. Oxford

13. Kosciusko (5-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Choctaw County 41-25

Next up: vs. Gentry

14. Jackson Academy (4-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Lost to Madison-Ridgeland Academy 35-24

Next up: at Magnolia Heights

15. Noxubee County (3-2)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Lost to Louisville 25-20

Next up: at Philadelphia

16. Parklane Academy (5-0)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated Starkville Academy 37-0

Next up: at Riverfield Academy (LA)

17. West Jones (4-1)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Defeated Wayne County 49-48

Next up: at Petal

18. Petal (3-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Clinton 20-3

Next up: vs. West Jones

19. Clinton (3-2)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Lost to Petal 20-3

Next up: at Murrah

20. Northwest Rankin (3-2)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Brookhaven 28-20

Next up: vs. Brandon

21. Poplarville (3-2)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Lost to Picayune 28-21

Next up: at McComb

22. Gulfport (2-2)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Pascagoula 53-13

Next up: at Ocean Springs

23. Warren Central (3-2)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Lost to Madison Central 32-24

Next up: vs. Ridgeland

24. Brandon (2-3)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Lost to Starkville 22-14

Next up: at Northwest Rankin

25. Hattiesburg (3-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Meridian 42-16

Next up: at Jim Hill

Published |Modified
Reed Green
REED GREEN

Reed Green graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports media and journalism in 2022. He began contributing for High School on SI in 2023 covering high school football in the Florida Panhandle. Since then, he has provided coverage for high school sports in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. In 2024, he contributed for Maroon and White Nation on FanSided providing coverage for Mississippi State football.

Home/Mississippi