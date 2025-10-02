Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 1, 2025
With another week of the high school football season in Mississippi completed, it is time to take a look at the updated rankings for the 2025 season.
West Point takes the top spot after their 28-21 win over Tupelo while Ocean Springs climbs to the number two spot after their dominating win over Biloxi. Columbia rounds out the top five after they shutout North Pike 36-0.
On the MAIS side of things, Madison-Ridgeland Academy not only cemented themselves as the team to beat, but they also proved to be one of the top teams in the state.
Lastly, Hattiesburg re-enters the top 25 with back-to-back wins over Biloxi and Meridian.
The full rankings are listed below:
1. West Point (4-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Tupelo 28-21
Next up: vs. Callaway
2. Ocean Springs (5-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Biloxi 31-6
Next up: vs. Gulfport
3. Tupelo (4-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Lost to West Point 28-21
Next up: vs. Hartfield Academy
4. Picayune (4-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Poplarville 28-21
Next up: at Pacagoula
5. Columbia (5-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated North Pike 36-0
Next up: at Lawrence County
6. D'Iberville (5-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: efeated Harrison Central 42-6
Next up: at West Harrison
7. Starkville (4-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Brandon 22-14
Next up: at Germantown on Oct. 10
8. Oxford (4-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Grenada 35-17
Next up: at Madison Central
9. Grenada (4-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Lost to Oxford 35-17
Next up: at Center Hill on Oct. 10
10. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (5-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated Jackson Academy 35-24
Next up: at Catholic (LA)
11. Louisville (3-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Noxubee County 25-20
Next up: at Yazoo City
12. Madison Central (3-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Defeated Warren Central 32-24
Next up: vs. Oxford
13. Kosciusko (5-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated Choctaw County 41-25
Next up: vs. Gentry
14. Jackson Academy (4-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Lost to Madison-Ridgeland Academy 35-24
Next up: at Magnolia Heights
15. Noxubee County (3-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Lost to Louisville 25-20
Next up: at Philadelphia
16. Parklane Academy (5-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Defeated Starkville Academy 37-0
Next up: at Riverfield Academy (LA)
17. West Jones (4-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated Wayne County 49-48
Next up: at Petal
18. Petal (3-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Clinton 20-3
Next up: vs. West Jones
19. Clinton (3-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Lost to Petal 20-3
Next up: at Murrah
20. Northwest Rankin (3-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Brookhaven 28-20
Next up: vs. Brandon
21. Poplarville (3-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Lost to Picayune 28-21
Next up: at McComb
22. Gulfport (2-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Pascagoula 53-13
Next up: at Ocean Springs
23. Warren Central (3-2)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Lost to Madison Central 32-24
Next up: vs. Ridgeland
24. Brandon (2-3)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to Starkville 22-14
Next up: at Northwest Rankin
25. Hattiesburg (3-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Meridian 42-16
Next up: at Jim Hill