Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - October 15, 2025
With week of the high school football season in Mississippi completed, it is time to take a look at the updated High School on SI Mississippi high school football top 25 rankings.
The top four teams from last week remain the same, but Ocean Springs manages to jump back inside the top five after their win over D'Iberville by three touchdowns.
Meanwhile, over in the MAIS, Madison-Ridgeland Academy and Parklane Academy are set for a heavyweight bought this week.
Oak Grove dropped out of the top 25 after they suffered their third loss, but crosstown rival, Hattiesburg, jumps to #20, and they are playing almost as well as anyone in the state at the moment.
Lastly, West Harrison and Germantown find their way into the top 25 after impressive wins last week.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. West Point (6-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Pontotoc 50-13
Next up: vs. Lafayette
2. Tupelo (6-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Southaven 43-20
Next up: at Hernando
3. Columbia (7-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated McComb 38-14
Next up: vs. Tylertown
4. Picayune (5-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Pascagoula 38-36
Next up: vs. Hancock
5. Ocean Springs (6-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated D'Iberville 42-21
Next up: at West Harrison on Oct. 24
6. Oxford (5-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Germantown
7. Louisville (5-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Kosciusko 29-24
Next up: at Gentry
8. Grenada (5-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Center Hill 42-11
Next up: vs. Olive Branch
9. D'Iberville (6-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Lost to Ocean Springs 42-21
Next up: at St. Martin
10. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (6-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Parklane Academy
11. Jackson Academy (6-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Jackson Prep 16-7
Next up: vs. St. Joseph Catholic
12. Gulfport (4-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated St. Martin 40-0
Next up: at West Harrison
13. Starkville (4-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Lost to Germantown 45-28
Next up: vs. Clinton
14. Parklane Academy (7-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Brookhaven Academy 35-0
Next up: at Madison-Ridgeland Academy
15. Petal (5-2)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Oak Grove 28-21
Next up: at Brandon
16. Clinton (4-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Murrah 35-0
Next up: at Starkville
17. Kosciusko (6-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Lost to Louisville 29-24
Next up: vs. Greenwood
18. Brandon (3-3)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Petal
19. Warren Central (4-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Defeated Ridgeland 21-14
Next up: vs. Greenville
20. Hattiesburg (4-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated Jim Hill 43-0
Next up: at Forest Hill
21. Noxubee County (4-3)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Lost to Winona 31-26
Next up: at Choctaw County
22. Germantown (4-2)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Starkville 45-28
Next up: at Oxford
23. West Harrison (6-1)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Harrison Central 18-0
Next up: vs. Gulfport
24. Madison Central (3-3)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: at Murrah
25. McComb (6-1)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Lost to Columbia 38-14
Next up: at Lawrence County