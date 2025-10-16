High School

Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - October 15, 2025

After a bye week, Oxford takes on Germantown in one of the top showdowns in the state this week

Oxford QB warms up before their game against South Panola on Sept. 5, 2025 / Kendall Bowlin

With week of the high school football season in Mississippi completed, it is time to take a look at the updated High School on SI Mississippi high school football top 25 rankings.

The top four teams from last week remain the same, but Ocean Springs manages to jump back inside the top five after their win over D'Iberville by three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, over in the MAIS, Madison-Ridgeland Academy and Parklane Academy are set for a heavyweight bought this week.

Oak Grove dropped out of the top 25 after they suffered their third loss, but crosstown rival, Hattiesburg, jumps to #20, and they are playing almost as well as anyone in the state at the moment.

Lastly, West Harrison and Germantown find their way into the top 25 after impressive wins last week.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. West Point (6-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Pontotoc 50-13

Next up: vs. Lafayette

2.  Tupelo (6-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Southaven 43-20

Next up: at Hernando

3. Columbia (7-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated McComb 38-14

Next up: vs. Tylertown

4.  Picayune (5-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Pascagoula 38-36

Next up: vs. Hancock

5. Ocean Springs (6-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated D'Iberville 42-21

Next up: at West Harrison on Oct. 24

6. Oxford (5-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Bye Week

Next up: vs. Germantown

7. Louisville (5-2)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Kosciusko 29-24

Next up: at Gentry

8. Grenada (5-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Center Hill 42-11

Next up: vs. Olive Branch

9.  D'Iberville (6-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Lost to Ocean Springs 42-21

Next up: at St. Martin

10. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (6-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Bye Week

Next up: vs. Parklane Academy

11. Jackson Academy (6-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Jackson Prep 16-7

Next up: vs. St. Joseph Catholic

12. Gulfport (4-2)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated St. Martin 40-0

Next up: at West Harrison

13. Starkville (4-2)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Lost to Germantown 45-28

Next up: vs. Clinton

14. Parklane Academy (7-0)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Brookhaven Academy 35-0

Next up: at Madison-Ridgeland Academy

15. Petal (5-2)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Oak Grove 28-21

Next up: at Brandon

16.  Clinton (4-2)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Murrah 35-0

Next up: at Starkville

17. Kosciusko (6-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Lost to Louisville 29-24

Next up: vs. Greenwood

18. Brandon (3-3)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Bye Week

Next up: vs. Petal

19. Warren Central (4-2)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Defeated Ridgeland 21-14

Next up: vs. Greenville

20. Hattiesburg (4-2)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Defeated Jim Hill 43-0

Next up: at Forest Hill

21. Noxubee County (4-3)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Lost to Winona 31-26

Next up: at Choctaw County

22. Germantown (4-2)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Starkville 45-28

Next up: at Oxford

23. West Harrison (6-1)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Harrison Central 18-0

Next up: vs. Gulfport

24. Madison Central (3-3)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Bye Week

Next up: at Murrah

25. McComb (6-1)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Lost to Columbia 38-14

Next up: at Lawrence County

REED GREEN

Reed Green graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports media and journalism in 2022. He began contributing for High School on SI in 2023 covering high school football in the Florida Panhandle. Since then, he has provided coverage for high school sports in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. In 2024, he contributed for Maroon and White Nation on FanSided providing coverage for Mississippi State football.

