Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 17, 2025

Brookhaven jumps all the way up to #17, and Warren Central and Heidelberg enter the rankings again this season after impressive performances last week

Reed Green

After defeating Brandon in the Class 7A state championship last season, the Golden Wave appear to be the team to beat again this season after starting the season 3-0.
/ Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With another week of the high school football season in Mississippi completed, it is time to take a look at the updated High School on SI Mississippi high school football top 25 rankings.

Tupelo remains atop the polls after they trounced Houston (TN) 45-7 last week. Their matchup in two weeks looms large versus West Point, but Tupelo mustn't overlook Oxford this week who are exceeding expectations so far this season.

Meanwhile, Columbia jumps into the top 10 after an impressive win over Petal.

Rounding out the top 10 is Madison-Ridgeland Academy, who is the second-highest ranked MAIS team behind Jackson Academy.

Brookhaven might have had the most impressive win of any team in the state last week when they defeated Madison Central 20-17.

Lastly, Warren Central and Heidelberg jump back into the top 25 rankings after they each won their games by double-digits last week.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. Tupelo (3-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Houston (TN) 45-7

Next up: at Oxford

2. West Point (3-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Noxubee County 27-20

Next up: at Tupelo

3. Grenada (3-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Callaway 28-0

Next up: at Cleveland Central

4. Ocean Springs (3-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Pascagoula 21-14

Next up: at Picayune

5. Picayune (3-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Biloxi 23-14

Next up: vs. Ocean Springs

6. Brandon (2-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Clinton 14-9

Next up: at Clay-Chalkville (AL)

7. Jackson Academy (3-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Greenville-St. Joseph 45-7

Next up: at Hartfield Academy

8. Louisville (2-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Holmes County Central 53-46

Next up: at Starkville

9. Columbia (3-0)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Petal 32-7

Next up: at Jefferson Davis County

10. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (3-1)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Collierville (TN) 62-37

Next up: vs. Jackson Prep

11. D'Iberville (3-0)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Seminary 49-21

Next up: vs. Pascagoula

12. Oxford (3-0)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated Lafayette 63-20

Next up: vs. Tupelo

13. Noxubee County (2-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Lost to West Point 27-20

Next up: at Shannon

14. Northwest Rankin (2-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Wayne County 24-14

Next up: vs. Madison Central

15. Clinton (2-0)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Lost to Brandon 14-9

Next up: vs. Pearl

16. Starkville (2-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated Meridian 44-6

Next up: vs. Louisville

17. Brookhaven (3-0)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Madison Central 20-17

Next up: at McComb

18. Poplarville (2-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Defeated Hancock 60-54

Next up: at Pearl River Central

19. Gulfport (1-1)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated Laurel 17-14

Next up: vs. Petal

20. Parklane Academy (3-0)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Defeated Oak Forest Academy (LA) 35-12

Next up: at Bowling Green (LA)

21. Kosciusko (3-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Leake Central 49-7

Next up: at Olive Branch

22. Warren Central (2-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Germantown 52-41

Next up: vs. Vicksburg

23. Madison Central (1-2)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Lost to Brookhaven 20-17

Next up: at Northwest Rankin

24. Heidelberg (2-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Harrison Central 50-7

Next up: at Taylorsville

25. West Jones (2-1)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Lost to South Jones 38-35

Next up: vs. North Pike

Reed Green
REED GREEN

Reed Green graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports media and journalism in 2022. He began contributing for High School on SI in 2023 covering high school football in the Florida Panhandle. Since then, he has provided coverage for high school sports in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. In 2024, he contributed for Maroon and White Nation on FanSided providing coverage for Mississippi State football.

