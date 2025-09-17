Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 17, 2025
With another week of the high school football season in Mississippi completed, it is time to take a look at the updated High School on SI Mississippi high school football top 25 rankings.
Tupelo remains atop the polls after they trounced Houston (TN) 45-7 last week. Their matchup in two weeks looms large versus West Point, but Tupelo mustn't overlook Oxford this week who are exceeding expectations so far this season.
Meanwhile, Columbia jumps into the top 10 after an impressive win over Petal.
Rounding out the top 10 is Madison-Ridgeland Academy, who is the second-highest ranked MAIS team behind Jackson Academy.
Brookhaven might have had the most impressive win of any team in the state last week when they defeated Madison Central 20-17.
Lastly, Warren Central and Heidelberg jump back into the top 25 rankings after they each won their games by double-digits last week.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. Tupelo (3-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Houston (TN) 45-7
Next up: at Oxford
2. West Point (3-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Noxubee County 27-20
Next up: at Tupelo
3. Grenada (3-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Callaway 28-0
Next up: at Cleveland Central
4. Ocean Springs (3-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Pascagoula 21-14
Next up: at Picayune
5. Picayune (3-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Biloxi 23-14
Next up: vs. Ocean Springs
6. Brandon (2-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Clinton 14-9
Next up: at Clay-Chalkville (AL)
7. Jackson Academy (3-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Greenville-St. Joseph 45-7
Next up: at Hartfield Academy
8. Louisville (2-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Holmes County Central 53-46
Next up: at Starkville
9. Columbia (3-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Petal 32-7
Next up: at Jefferson Davis County
10. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (3-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Collierville (TN) 62-37
Next up: vs. Jackson Prep
11. D'Iberville (3-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Seminary 49-21
Next up: vs. Pascagoula
12. Oxford (3-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated Lafayette 63-20
Next up: vs. Tupelo
13. Noxubee County (2-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Lost to West Point 27-20
Next up: at Shannon
14. Northwest Rankin (2-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Wayne County 24-14
Next up: vs. Madison Central
15. Clinton (2-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Lost to Brandon 14-9
Next up: vs. Pearl
16. Starkville (2-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Defeated Meridian 44-6
Next up: vs. Louisville
17. Brookhaven (3-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Madison Central 20-17
Next up: at McComb
18. Poplarville (2-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated Hancock 60-54
Next up: at Pearl River Central
19. Gulfport (1-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated Laurel 17-14
Next up: vs. Petal
20. Parklane Academy (3-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated Oak Forest Academy (LA) 35-12
Next up: at Bowling Green (LA)
21. Kosciusko (3-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Leake Central 49-7
Next up: at Olive Branch
22. Warren Central (2-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Germantown 52-41
Next up: vs. Vicksburg
23. Madison Central (1-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Lost to Brookhaven 20-17
Next up: at Northwest Rankin
24. Heidelberg (2-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Harrison Central 50-7
Next up: at Taylorsville
25. West Jones (2-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Lost to South Jones 38-35
Next up: vs. North Pike