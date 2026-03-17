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Mississippi High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every MHSAA champion and runner-up for all seven classifications as the Mississippi high school girls basketball season comes to a close
Gray Reid|
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The 2026 Mississippi girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 7A

Champion: Starkville Yellowjackets

Runner-Up: Harrison Central Red Rebels

Class 6A

Champion: Olive Branch Conquistadors

Runner-Up: Neshoba Central Rockets

Class 5A

Champion: Laurel Golden Tornadoes

Runner-Up: Holmes County Central Jaguars

Class 4A

Champion: Tishomingo County Braves

Runner-Up: Louisville Wildcats

Class 3A

Champion: Booneville Blue Devils

Runner-Up: Belmont Cardinals

Class 2A

Champion: East Union Urchins

Runner-Up: New Site Royals

Class 1A

Champion: Ingomar Falcons

Runner-Up: Okolona Chieftains

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Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

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