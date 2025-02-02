High School

Mississippi (MHSAA) high school boys soccer playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/2/2025)

High School on SI has brackets for ever classification of Mississippi high school boys soccer

Jack Butler

The Mississippi high school boys soccer playoffs continue with games on Tuesday, February 4. High School on SI has brackets for each classification of the 2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) boys soccer playoffs.

The third round will continue on February 8, and the semifinals are on February 11. Stay on High School on SI for Mississippi boys soccer scores and information.

Mississippi High School Boys Soccer 2025 Playoff Brackets

CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Second Round Matchups (February 4)

All games at 6 p.m.

Itawamba Agricultural vs. North Pontotoc

West Lauderdale vs. Kosciusko

Caledonia vs. Leake Central

New Albany vs. Amory

Northeast Jones vs. Forrest County Agricultural

Bay High vs. Purvis

Sumrall vs. Pass Christian

Richland vs. Forest

CLASS 5A PLAYOFF BRACKETS

Second Round Matchups (February 4)

All games at 6 p.m.

Lafayette — BYE

Canton vs. Pontotoc

Greenville vs. New Hope

Corinth vs. Cleveland Central

South Jones vs. Wayne County

Stone vs. Brookhaven

Gautier vs. North Pike

Florence vs. East Central

CLASS 6A PLAYOFF BRACKETS

First Round Matchups (February 4)

All games at 6 p.m.

Ridgeland vs. Olive Branch

Warren Central vs. Lake Cormorant

Saltillo vs. Neshoba Central

West Jones vs. Pascagoula

Hancock vs. Pearl River Central

George County vs. Terry

Picayune vs. Long Beach

CLASS 7A PLAYOFF BRACKETS

First Round Matchups (February 4)

All games at 6 p.m.

Lewisburg vs. Tupelo

Clinton vs. Hernando

Madison Central vs. Southaven

Oxford vs. Starkville

Northwest Rankin vs. D'Iberville

Gulfport vs. Brandon

Ocean Springs vs. Oak Grove

Petal vs. Biloxi

CLASS I PLAYOFF BRACKETS

Second Round Matchups (February 4)

All games at 6 p.m.

Mooreville vs. Strayhorn OR Yazoo County

Mississippi School for Math & Sciences vs. Pisgah

St. Andrew's Episcopal vs. Tupelo Christian Prep

Vardaman vs. Booneville

Clarkdale vs. Pelahatchie

Saint Stanislaus vs. Franklin County

Loyd Star vs. St. Patrick

Hazlehurst OR Bogue Chitto vs. Sacred Heart

