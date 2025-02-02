Mississippi (MHSAA) high school boys soccer playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/2/2025)
The Mississippi high school boys soccer playoffs continue with games on Tuesday, February 4. High School on SI has brackets for each classification of the 2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) boys soccer playoffs.
The third round will continue on February 8, and the semifinals are on February 11. Stay on High School on SI for Mississippi boys soccer scores and information.
Mississippi High School Boys Soccer 2025 Playoff Brackets
CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Second Round Matchups (February 4)
All games at 6 p.m.
Itawamba Agricultural vs. North Pontotoc
West Lauderdale vs. Kosciusko
Caledonia vs. Leake Central
New Albany vs. Amory
Northeast Jones vs. Forrest County Agricultural
Bay High vs. Purvis
Sumrall vs. Pass Christian
Richland vs. Forest
CLASS 5A PLAYOFF BRACKETS
Second Round Matchups (February 4)
All games at 6 p.m.
Lafayette — BYE
Canton vs. Pontotoc
Greenville vs. New Hope
Corinth vs. Cleveland Central
South Jones vs. Wayne County
Stone vs. Brookhaven
Gautier vs. North Pike
Florence vs. East Central
CLASS 6A PLAYOFF BRACKETS
First Round Matchups (February 4)
All games at 6 p.m.
Ridgeland vs. Olive Branch
Warren Central vs. Lake Cormorant
Saltillo vs. Neshoba Central
West Jones vs. Pascagoula
Hancock vs. Pearl River Central
George County vs. Terry
Picayune vs. Long Beach
CLASS 7A PLAYOFF BRACKETS
First Round Matchups (February 4)
All games at 6 p.m.
Lewisburg vs. Tupelo
Clinton vs. Hernando
Madison Central vs. Southaven
Oxford vs. Starkville
Northwest Rankin vs. D'Iberville
Gulfport vs. Brandon
Ocean Springs vs. Oak Grove
Petal vs. Biloxi
CLASS I PLAYOFF BRACKETS
Second Round Matchups (February 4)
All games at 6 p.m.
Mooreville vs. Strayhorn OR Yazoo County
Mississippi School for Math & Sciences vs. Pisgah
St. Andrew's Episcopal vs. Tupelo Christian Prep
Vardaman vs. Booneville
Clarkdale vs. Pelahatchie
Saint Stanislaus vs. Franklin County
Loyd Star vs. St. Patrick
Hazlehurst OR Bogue Chitto vs. Sacred Heart
