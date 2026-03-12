Guro Reiten Set to Join Gotham FC From Chelsea

Sources confirm to Sports Illustrated that Norway’s Guro Reiten is set to join the National Women’s Soccer League’s NJ/NY Gotham FC on loan from the Women’s Super League’s Chelsea. The left-footed winger will be a welcome addition to Gotham’s squad as the team seeks to defend its 2025 NWSL Championship title.

The 31-year-old was Chelea’s second-highest scorer with 12 goals across all competitions in the 2024–25 WSL season. She has been a consistent scoring threat for the Blues since joining in 2019, reaching a milestone last year of 50 total goals for the club. For country, Reiten has scored 21 goals in 108 appearances for Norway since ’14.

Gotham FC finished eighth in the 2025 NWSL regular-season standings with 35 goals, putting the NJ/NY side solidly in the middle of the pack for goalscoring. A strong goal differential of 10 catapulted them into the final playoff spot, ultimately leading to the team’s second NWSL Championship title in three years.

With the departures of Ella Stevens as a free agent to expansion side Boston Legacy and the trade of Brazilian forward Gabi Portilho to San Diego Wave, Gotham has filled their final roster spot with one of the world’s top wingers.

Gotham will start their 2026 NWSL campaign away at Boston on March 14, with the home opener the following week on March 21.

