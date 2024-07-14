Mississippi's top high school football player commits to Alabama
SBLive Sports
Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby could not convince Caleb Cunningham to stay home.
Cunningham, the top-ranked class of 2025 high school football prospect in Mississippi, committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. Cunningham confirmed his commitment on social media.
A 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver, Cunningham caught 48 passes for 1,138 and 14 touchdowns as a junior last season for Choctaw County High School. He helped the Chargers to a 9-3 record and became the school’s all-time single-season receiving leader. A multisport high school athlete, Cunningham is also a standout basketball player and track and field athlete.
Cunningham, who is the No. 19 overall high school football prospect in ESPN's 2025 rankings, picked Alabama over Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Auburn, Florida and Tennessee. Choctaw County High School is only 25 miles from Mississippi State and 85 miles from Ole Miss.
Choctaw County lost to Amanda Elzy 38-32 in the second round of the 2023 Class 3A Mississippi (MHSAA) high school football playoffs. Cunningham had 7 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
Get full coverage of the 2024 Mississippi high school football season on SBLive Sports.
- August 5: Practice begins
- August 23: Scrimmage and Jamboree games
- August 29-30: First games
- October 31: End of 1A-4A regular season
- November 7: End of 5A-7A regular season
- November 8: 1A-4A playoffs begin
- November 15: 5A-7A playoffs begin
- November 29: MHSAA semifinals
- December 5-7: MHSAA state championships*
ALL MHSAA TEAM SCHEDULES | WEEK-BY-WEEK SCHEDULES
* The 2024 MHSAA high school football state championships will be played at Ole Miss' Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford.
Can't decide which team's schedule you want to check out first? You could always start with those at the top of the list in SBLive Mississippi's 2023 final rankings.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite Mississippi teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
SBLive Sports is the official digital content partner of the MHSAA and the publisher of Sports Illustrated's high school sports channel.