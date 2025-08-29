Oak Grove at Starkville: Live Score Updates from this Mississippi Top 10 Season Opening Clash - Aug. 29, 2025
The No. 8 Warriors and No. 10 Yellowjackets are set to battle in Starkville as the 2025 Mississippi high school football season gets underway
The 2025 Mississippi high school football season gets underway in style with a showdown of state Top 10 powers. Oak Grove, ranked No. 8 in the Mississippi High School Football Preseason Top 25, will open at No. 10 Starkville, seeking to bounce back from last fall's 7-5 campaign.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.
Players to Watch
Oak Grove
- Kellen Hall, QB (Jr.) –– a year older, Hall is the Warriors offensive leader.
- Martez Blackwell, RB (Sr.) — veteran ball-carrier who headlines the backfield.
- Chavel Williams Jr., ATH (Sr.) / Aydon Howard, ATH (Sr.) — versatile pieces who can stress defenses from multiple alignments.
- Drelin Warner, DB (Jr.) / Charles Barnes, DB (Sr.) — experienced secondary leaders vs. Starkville’s speed.
- Kaden Knight, LB (Jr.) — tone-setter in the middle.
Starkville
- Tylan Calvert, QB (Sr.) — returning signal-caller for a balanced attack.
- A’Braylen Jenkins, RB/WR (Sr.) — multipurpose threat and key chain-mover.
- Davis Harrelson, WR (Sr.) — reliable downfield target on the perimeter.
- John Mansel, WR/LS (Sr.) — possession option and special-teams asset.
- Kylin Boyd, CB (Sr.) — top cover man likely to see Oak Grove’s WR1.
- Kaesen McQuiller, OLB/MLB (Sr.) — edge/second-level disruptor against the run.
Pick 'Em
Oak Grove at Starkville: Live Score Updates from this Mississippi Top 10 Season Opening Clash - Aug. 29, 2025
