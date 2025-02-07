Starkville (Mississippi) announces new athletic director
The Starkville High School Yellow Jackets announced the hiring of current South Alabama assistant coach, Jay Hopson, as the new athletic director.
The school board approved his hiring in January prior to formally announcing him as the athletic director on Tuesday. As the athletic director, he will oversee the continued success of athletics at Starkville High which includes 19 sports with over 80 coaches and over 600 student-athletes.
The first and foremost goal for Hopson will be overseeing the hire of the new football coach after Chris Jones left to take the head coaching vacancy at Hinds Community College. Hopson will have to act quickly to make a hire with spring football approaching just around the corner. With that being said, whoever he does hire will be stepping into a talent-rich program that has produced a plethora of college football and NFL players such as A.J. Brown.
Hopson will also overlook the continued success of the other numerous, successful athletic programs at Starkville High. His background and leadership will be beneficial and crucial as the Yellow Jackets continue to compete at a high-level across all sports.
The Vicksburg, Mississippi native played football as a defensive back under Billy Brewer before stepping into the coaching role. He had coaching stints at LSU, Florida, Southern Miss, Ole Miss and Michigan before becoming the head football coach at Alcorn State and Southern Miss. His time coaching under Steve Spurrier, David Cutcliffe and Rich Rodriguez has given him the necessary tools that has helped him succeed throughout his career. The knowledge that he learned under these coaches has not only helped him grow as a coach, but it will help him in the administrative role as the AD.