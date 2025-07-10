Two Mississippi high school football athletes killed in car accident
The two minors died when they struck a Bolivar County deupity in a collision
Two Bayou Academy High School students died during a car accident on Tuesday, according to fox13memphis.com.
The students collided with a Bolivar County deputy, Brionna Brown, traveling in the opposite direction just before 7 a.m. on Yale Street in Cleveland, Mississippi. The teens died at the scene.
The students were on their way to football practice, according to fox13memphis.
"We are all hurting at the loss of two of our own. We also ask that you pray for those at the Bolivar County Sheriff's Office and the families involved," Bayou Academy said.
Delta News TV reported Brown was injured but expected to recover.
