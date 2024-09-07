Vicious hit draws audible reaction from crowd at Mississippi high school football game (video)
The defense for Mississippi's top-ranked Brandon Bulldogs turned in a stellar performance against No. 3-ranked Madison Central in a 21-7 win Friday night, but it was a big hit from sophomore Keviyun McQueen the fans were still talking about after the game.
McQueen, who also had an interception Friday night, hit Madison Central receiver Ryan Delaney as the senior leapt into the air trying to catch a pass over the middle of the field.
Delaney eventually left the field under his own power. The collision drew an audible reaction from the crowd and the sidelines. In the video, you can see players immediately taking a knee.
The hit also drew a flag from the officiating crew, which penalized Brandon 15 yards for a hit on a “defenseless player.”
The NFHS rules define a defenseless player as “a player who is especially vulnerable to injury due to their physical position and concentration.” The rule specifically lists “receivers in the act of catching a pass” as one example of a defenseless player.
But the rule also states that “physical contact with a defenseless player is legal, but players must be careful to ensure that the contact is legal to avoid a foul.”
Looking at the play frame-by-frame, McQueen did lower his head for the hit, but led with his left shoulder and avoided helmet to helmet contact with Delaney.
Regardless, opposing receivers will probably think twice before going over the middle against Brandon.