Vote: Mississippi High School Baseball Player of the Week (3/13/2025)
With another week of the baseball season in the Magnolia State completed, it is time to recognize the outstanding players from last week. These players had outstanding performances, and there were plenty of exciting games in Mississippi last week as well. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Mississippi baseball player of the week.
Voting will close on March 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are this week's nominees...
Landon Harmon, East Union
The Mississippi State commit finished his week with four hits in seven at-bats. Two of his hits went for extra bases, one went for a home run, stole one base, and he finished with six RBIs and four runs scored.
Brody Smith, Enterprise
In a week that saw Enterprise pick up four wins, Smith finished with seven hits, two home runs, three doubles, nine RBIs and seven runs scored. He also pitched one inning picking up three strikeouts in the 16-0 win over Noxubee County.
Cooper Moreaux, Picayune
In three games, all of which were wins over Poplarville and Ocean Springs, Moreaux finished with six hits, six RBIs and three runs scored. Five of his hits and four of his RBIs, and his lone stolen base came in the two wins over Poplarville.
Jacob Parker, Purvis
In the 6-4 win over Seminary and the 10-7 win over Sumrall, Parker finished with six combined hits, one home run, one double and four RBIs. In the 12-1 win over Columbia Academy, he finished with one hit, two RBIs and and scored one run.
Trent Buckley, Columbia Academy
In the 12-7 win over Oak Grove, Buckley went two-for-three with one home run, one double, six RBIs and scored two runs. In 5-4 win over Purvis and the 8-2 win over Seminary, Buckley finished with three combined hits, one double, one stolen base and two runs scored.
Michael Evans, Port Gibson
In two games, Evans finished with four hits, one home run, one double, three RBIs, 10 stolen bases and five runs scored. He also pitched three innings allowing zero hits or runs while striking out nine batters.
Eric Booth Jr, Oak Grove
In the 14-1 win over Columbia Academy, Booth finished with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored. In the two other games combined in the week, he finished with two hits, both of which went for extra bases, one stolen base, one RBI and two runs scored.
Drew Stanton, Myrtle
In back-to-back games combined versus Jumpertown, Stanton went three-for-three with one home run in each, six RBIs, one stolen base and five runs scored. He also pitched four innings in one of the matchups allowing zero hits and runs, one walk and struck out nine batters.
Wyatt Lee, St. Martin
In the 6-2 win over Presbyterian Christian, Lee finished the game with one hit which was a double, one RBI and two runs scored. Later in the week versus Washington School that saw St. Martin win 4-3, Lee hit a crucial home run. That home run proved to be the difference as he finished with three RBIs in the game.
Talon Haley, Lewisburg
The Vanderbilt commit recorded four hits, one home run, two RBIs, seven runs scored and three stolen bases in three games last week. He also came in relief for one inning in the 7-0 win over Northside that saw him allow zero hits, and he struck out two batters.