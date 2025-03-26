Vote: Mississippi high school baseball player of the week (3/25/2025)
With another week of the high school baseball season gone in Mississippi, it is time to vote on this week's high school baseball player of the week.
These players produced some tremendous performances as they helped their teams to victory. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the Mississippi high school baseball player of the week.
Voting will close on March 30 at 11:59 p.m.
Talon Haley, Lewisburg
In first game of the week versus Southaven, Haley finished with two doubles in three at-bats with two RBIs in the 10-0 win. He earned the win by pitching five and one-third innings allowing zero hits, walks or runs while striking out 15 batters. In the second game versus Southaven which was a 15-1 win, he tallied one hit, one RBI and one run scored.
Jones Roberson, Washington School
In the 20-10 win over Humphreys Academy, Roberson finished with three hits, two doubles, five RBIs, two steals and four runs scored. In the two other games combined versus Strayhorn and Bayou Academy, he finished with three hits, one double, two RBIs, three steals and one run scored. Roberson also pitched three innings in the week allowing four hits, three runs, two walks with five strikeouts.
JP Abt, Hartfield Academy
In the two wins over Cathedral, Abt recorded four hits in seven at-bats with two triples, one double, five RBIs, three steals and three runs scored. He failed to record a hit in the 11-2 win over Jackson Prep, but he made up for it with his pitching performance. He pitched five and one-third innings allowing just one hit, two runs, three walks while striking out nine batters.
Landon Harmon, East Union
In the two wins over New Site, Harmon finished with three hits, one RBI and two runs scored. He also pitched in one of the games earning the win when he pitched five innings allowing two hits with 11 strikeouts. His best hitting performance of the week came in the 11-1 win over Pine Grove. He finished with three home runs, seven RBIs and three runs scored.
Cannon Hensarling, Ocean Springs
In the three-game series versus Biloxi last week, Hensarling finished with seven hits in 11 at-bats with one double, four RBIs, one steal and seven runs scored. He also earned the win from the mound in game three. He pitched seven innings allowing four hits, one run and struck out 12 batters.
R.J. Davis, Florence
In the 3-1 win over Brookhaven that went to 10 innings, Davis pitched eight innings allowing just two hits, one run and struck out 14 batters.
Jack Decker, Tupelo Christian Prep
In the 16-1 win over Biggersville, Decker went three-for-three with two home runs, five RBIs and three runs scored. In the two other games in the week, Decker finished with three hits, three RBIs and four runs scored. He also pitched one inning of work in the 12-2 win over Strayhorn allowing one hit and striking out three batters.
Stephen Eakes, Southeast Lauderdale
In three games, Eakes finished with four hits, two home runs and nine RBIs. He also pitched three innings in the 16-1 win over McLaurin allowing one hit and striking out nine batters.
Cole Prosek, Magnolia Heights
In the wins over Munford (TN), Father McGivney (IL), Bob Jones (AL) and IMG Academy Black (FL), Prosek finished with seven hits in 13 at-bats with one home run, one triple and five RBIs.
Ryan Tate, Thrasher
In three games last week, Tate finished with seven hits, one double, two RBIs, four steals and five runs scored. In the 6-4 win over Tremont, he pitched six innings allowing one hit and struck out 14 batters.
