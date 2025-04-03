Vote: Mississippi high school baseball player of the week (4/2/2025)
Another week of high school baseball in the Magnolia State has come and gone, and that means it is time for our weekly player of the week poll. These athletes went above and beyond showcasing their abilities as they helped their team to victory. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Mississippi high school baseball player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jones Roberson of Washington School
Voting will close on April 6 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are this week's nominees:
Sullivan Reed, Lamar
In the three-game series versus Wayne Academy, Reed finished with four hits, two home runs, one double, six RBIs and five runs scored. He also earned the win from the mound in one of the three games with five innings pitched allowing five hits, one run, two walks and struck out seven batters.
Landon Harmon, East Union
Harmon picked up the win over Hamilton with five innings pitched allowing five hits, two runs, one walk with nine strikeouts. In two games from the plate, he finished with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Logan Buckley, Columbia Academy
In the 13-0 win over Bowling Green (LA), Buckley threw a no-hitter in five innings with 12 strikeouts. In three games from the plate, he finished with four hits, two home runs, one double, four RBIs and four runs scored.
Garrett Gardner, Madison-Ridgeland Academy
In the series win over Jackson Prep, Gardner finished with five hits, two doubles, two RBIs, three steals and two runs scored. He also finished the week with a perfect fielding percentage recording seven putouts and nine assists.
Charley Dunn, Washington School
In five games, Dunn finished with 10 hits, one triple, two doubles, 12 RBIs, two steals and four runs scored. He also pitched two innings versus DeSoto (AR) allowing one hit, one walk with five strikeouts.
Ryne Herrington, Northeast Jones
In the 14-0 win over Quitman, Herrington threw a complete game allowing just one hit with 11 strikeouts. He also finished with three hits and three RBIs in two games versus Quitman.
Preston Johnson, Hernando
In the two wins over Southaven and the one win over Collinsville (IL), Johnson finished with eight hits, one triple, three doubles, six RBIs and seven runs scored.
Baylor Roberts, Saltillo
In three games last week, Roberts went 8-for-12 with one home run, one double and three RBIs as he helped led his team to two wins over Olive Branch and one win over Mooreville.
Bryton Yates, Noxapater
In the 16-1 win over McAdams, Yates hit two home runs and finished with six RBIs and two runs scored. He also got one hit with one RBI, two steals and three runs scored in the 17-3 win over Winona.
Bankston Walters, Presbyterian Christian School
In the 4-2 over Jackson Academy on March 25, Walters pitched seven innings allowing five hits, two runs, two walks while striking out 13 batters. From the plate in the three-game series, he hit one home run, one double, drove in three runs and scored twice.
Tyler Johnson, Tupelo
In two games versus Madison Central, Johnson finished with four hits, two home runs, six RBIs and three runs scored.
JP Abt, Hartfield Academy
In three games, Abt hit one home run, two doubles, finished with four RBIs and scored four runs. He also pitched five innings in the 10-0 win over St. Joseph Catholic. In the victory, he allowed just three hits with seven strikeouts.