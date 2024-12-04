Vote: Mississippi high school football Player of the Week (12/3/2024)
As we look forward to the state championship games this week, it is time to recognize eight players who stood out above the rest in the state semifinals last week. These outstanding athletes put the team on the back en route to victory. It is up to you, the fans, to vote on who you think has been the Mississippi high school football player of the week.
High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Terrell Robinson, Baldwyn
After rushing for just shy of 1,200 yards in the first 13 games of the season, Robinson was poised to have a big game in the 1A state semifinals. He delivered once again in their 34-6 win over West Lowndes. He rushed for 94 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries in the game. His one touchdown also got him to 20 rushing touchdowns on the season. He also managed to get four total tackles and one quarterback hurry in the game. He will look to provide some big plays in the state championship versus Simmons on Friday.
Jaeden Hill, Tupelo
Hill is emerging as one of the top prospects for the 2026 class, and the game last Friday versus Madison Central proves that. In the 21-3 win, Hill rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries. He averaged just over eight yards per rush, and his longest run of the night was for 71 yards. You can expect the Golden Wave offense to run through Hill in the 7A state championship game versus Brandon.
Marcus Flowers Jr., Charleston
The junior running back rushed for 206 yards, which is his season high, in the 22-14 win over Northside. He rushed the ball 32 times which comes out to 6.4 yards per carry, and his two rushing touchdowns also proved to be the difference is this hard-fought game.
Chase Craft, Heidelberg
The sophomore quarterback had an outstanding day in the 26-12 win over Raleigh. He was 5/8 for 40 yards, but he did most of the damage this game with his legs. He rushed the ball 28 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns. He will be the spark plug for the Oilers offense in the 2A state championship. Craft has shown the ability to keep the defense honest by passing over 100 yards in nine games this season.
Tylan Keys, Poplarville
We keep the theme going here with fantastic running back play from last week's semifinals. Keys recorded 159 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. He was difficult to stop all game as he averaged 6.4 yards per rush. Keys will look to be one of the main focuses in the 4A state championship game when they take on the powerhouse Louisville Wildcats who boast a 12-1 record in state championship games.
Tyson Robinson, Brandon
Robinson has been the focal point for the Bulldogs' offense this season who have proven themselves to be one of the top teams in the state. In the 31-13 win over Ocean Springs, Robinson rushed the ball for 162 yards and 21 carries for two touchdowns. The win sets up one of the most exciting matchups in Mississippi all year long as Robinson will go toe-to-toe versus Jaeden Hill in an electric running back duel.
KaMario Taylor, Noxubee County
Taylor proved once again why he is one of the top quarterbacks in the country last week. Taylor, who is rated as the 30th best player nationally by On3 Sports, was 18-of-33 for 380 yards with four touchdowns in the 36-34 win over Magee. The quarterback also added 105 yards rushing with one touchdown on 15 carries.
Ledareoun Mosley, Noxubee County
Throughout the season, Mosley has stepped up to be one of the top targets for Taylor in the passing attack for the Tigers. He stepped up when it mattered most last week when he had his best game of the season. Mosley recorded five receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown. The wide receiver will look to continue this success in the 3A state championship versus Choctaw County.