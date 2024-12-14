Vote: Mississippi high school running back of the year (12/13/24)
After another exciting season of football here in the Magnolia State, it is time to see who were the best running backs in Mississippi this season. These phenomenal players led their teams to great seasons, and many will look to continue their career at the collegiate ranks. With that being said, we have nominated eight running backs to be voted on for the running back of the year. We ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think had the best season from the running back position.
Here are the nominees: Voting ends Dec. 31 at 11:59 pm.
Jaeden Hill, Tupelo
Hill was the workhorse for the Golden Wave as he helped win them their first state title since 1992. Hill rushed for 2,289 yards and recorded 35 rushing touchdowns. The Mississippi State commit averaged over nine yards a carry this season which is absurd for a running back at any level.
Jordyn Kees, Loyd Star (Brookhaven, MS)
While everyone's attention were focused on the superstars and elite playmakers at the bigger schools, Kees put together one of the better seasons in the state this year. He scored 22 touchdowns and rushed for 2,033 yards this season. He averaged almost nine yards per rush, and Kees averaged 184 rushing yards per game.
Marvin Moore, Callaway
The Chargers did not have the season they were hoping for, but that did not stop Moore from producing an outstanding senior campaign. He rushed for 2,205 yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 games. His average per game came out to 168 rushing yards, and he averaged 11 yards per rush.
Jordan Stapleton, West Harrison
The junior put the state on notice this season after rushing for 2,003 yards this season. He rushed for 23 touchdowns, and he averaged almost 12 yards per rush. He proved to be an eletric back all season as he had nine games where he rushed for over 100 yards.
Jax Toler, Parklane Academy
Not only was Toler one of the top players in the MAIS, but he proved to be one of the top players in the entire state this season with his rushing numbers. The senior eclipsed the 2,000 yard mark by the skin of his teeth by gaining 2,001 rushing yards this season. He rushed for 35 touchdowns, and he averaged over 7 yards per carry this season.
Moses Cummings, Purvis
Cummings rushed for 1,708 yards and 18 touchdowns to cap off a fantastic year. He recorded 226 carries while averaging over seven yards per rush. Lastly, he was tough to bring down in each game as he averaged 170 rushing yards per game.
Marcus Flowers Jr, Charleston
Flowers had an outstanding season helping lead Charleston to the state championship where they eventually fell to Heidelberg. Prior to the state championship games, the junior rushed for 1,618 yards and 30 touchdowns. He averaged just over six yards per rush, and Flowers averaged over 110 rushing yards per game.
Mekhi Gaddis, Neshoba Central
Like the other nominations in this article, Gaddis had a fantastic season running the football. This year he rushed for 1,856 yards and 16 touchdowns. The senior averaged 6.7 yards per carry on 276 carries, and he averaged just over 168 rushing yards per game.