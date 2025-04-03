Vote: Mississippi high school softball player of the week (4/2/2025)
Another week of high school softball in the Magnolia State has come and gone, and that means it is time for our weekly player of the week poll. These athletes went above and beyond showcasing their abilities as they helped their team to victory. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Mississippi high school softball player of the week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Molly Harlow of Caledonia
Voting will close on April 6 at 11:59 p.m.
Here are the nominees:
Blakelee Dollins, South Pontotoc
In the 18-1 win over Vardaman, Dollins went three-for-three with two home runs, eight RBIs and two runs scored.
Gracie Swindle, Wayne County
In the 20-0 win over Laurel, Swindle went three-for-three with one home run, one triple, four RBIs, one steal and three runs scored. She also got one base hit and scored one run in their 5-3 loss to Clarkdale.
Makenah Jefferson, Cleveland Central
On March 25 versus Gentry, Jefferson finished with two hits, one home run, five RBIs, two steals and four runs scored in the 22-2 win.
Paisley Walls, Oxford
In the 10-6 loss to Pontotoc, Walls went two-for-three with one home run, three RBIs and one run scored. Later in the week in the 25-0 win over Horn Lake, she finished with three hits, two home runs, seven RBIs and two runs scored. She also pitched two innings in the game allowing two hits and striking out seven batters.
Layla Burt, Loyd Star
In back-to-back wins over Bogue Chitto, Burt pitched 14 combined innings allowing 13 hits, two runs, one walk and struck out 12 batters.
Sadie Bright, South Panola
In the 15-0 win over Grenada, Bright hit one double and finished with two RBIs. From the mound, she went 3-0 on the week with wins over Lake Cormorant, Tipton-Rosemark Academy and the aforementioned Grenada. She pitched 14 combined innings allowing 10 hits, three runs, six walks with 24 strikeouts.
Madison Pant, Warren Central
In the 22-0 win over Ridgeland, Pant went three-for-four with two doubles and two RBIs. She also pitched five perfect innings with 14 strikeouts. In back-to-back wins over Columbus, she recorded one hit with three RBIs and two runs scored. Pant also pitched 3.1 innings combined in these two games with nine strikeouts.
Kailee Lawson, East Central
In back-to-back wins over Gautier, Lawson went six-for-six from the plate with one home run, two doubles, six RBIs and five runs scored.
Hannah Jo Sullivan, Brandon
Sullivan's best game of the week was in the 10-0 win over Pearl. She went three-for-four with one home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. In the 3-1 win over Oak Grove and the 5-3 loss to Florence, she finished with two combined hits, one double, two RBIs, one steal and one run scored.
Jeoreia Henry, New Hope
In the 24-0 win over Clarksdale, Henry went four-for-four with one home run, one triple, two doubles, eight RBIs and three runs scored.
Braleigh Crowe, Lafayette
In the 14-4 and 10-3 wins over Corinth, Crowe finished with five hits, one home run, one double, five RBIs and three runs scored.
Hannah Sullivan, Northwest Rankin
In the 15-1 win over Meridian, Sullivan went four-for-four with one double, three RBIs and two runs scored. In the 9-7 win over Lewisburg, she hit a crucial home run to help put her team over the top.
Brooklyn Streich, Myrtle
Streich went 3-1 last week in 32 innings of work. She allowed 17 hits, seven runs, two walks and struck out 42 batters. She also finished her week with six hits, two RBIs and one steal.
Chloe Skelton, Saltillo
In two games, Skelton finished with four hits, two home runs, five RBIs, one steal and four runs scored.