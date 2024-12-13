Vote: Mississippi high school wide receiver of the year (12/13/24)
After another exciting season of football here in the Magnolia State, it is time to see who were the best Mississippi wide receivers this season. These phenomenal players led their teams to great seasons, and many will look to continue their career at the collegiate ranks. With that being said, we have nominated eight wide receivers to be voted on for the wide receiver of the year. We ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think had the best season from the wide receiver position.
Here are the nominees. Voting ends Dec. 31, 2024.
Matthew Nowell, Leake Academy
Nowell had arguably the best season at the receiver position in the state of Mississippi this year. He hauled in 74 receptions for 1,436 yards while averaging 19 yards per reception. He averaged 110 yards per game, but the most astonishing thing about his season is that he caught 27 passes for a touchdown.
Matthan Weaver, Leake Academy
Weaver also thrived in the Rebels' high-flying passing attack. This season he caught 80 passes for 1,281 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 16 yards per reception, and he averaged just under 99 yards per game.
Braishun Forbes, Murrah
The Mustangs number one target was the senior athlete who caught 61 passes for 1,171 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. Forbes averaged 19 yards per reception, and he averaged just over 106 yards per game. His big play ability helped the Mustangs win nine games this season.
Jalin Trotter, Lamar School
The MAIS had excellent play from the receiver position this season as Trotter also makes this list. He caught 53 passes for 1,116 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He averaged over 20 yards per reception, and he averaged 93 yards per game in 12 games played.
Jase Matthews, Greene County
The junior made a big splash this year by catching 68 passes for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged just shy of 17 yards per reception, and Matthews was one of the few guys in the state who averaged over 100 yards per game. In 10 games, he averaged 113 yards per game.
Ja'kayden Moore, Heidelberg
This season he caught 61 passes for 1,016 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has big play ability with his longest reception coming in at 64 yards. On the year, he averaged just shy of 17 yards per reception, and he averaged over 67 yards per game.
Quincy Phillips Jr, Brandon
Phillips turned out to be Sladen Shack's favorite target this season. The senior receiver caught 89 passes for 1,06 yards and 11 touchdowns. He averaged 11 yards per reception, and he averaged 71 yards per game over the course of 14 games.
Bralan Womack, Hartfield Academy
According to On3 Sports, Womack is a four-star safety who is soon to become a five-star here in the coming months. He holds offers from Ohio State, Alabama, Texas A&M along with countless other schools, but he has also proven to be a reliable wide receiver. In the state championship winning season, Womack caught 54 passes for 1,045 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged 19 yards per reception while averaging 80 yards per game from the receiver position.