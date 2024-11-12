Vote: Who has been the best senior football player so far in Mississippi in 2024?
There has been some exciting high school football played in Mississippi in 2024. It is no surprise that there have been some outstanding seniors who have led their teams to great success. Many of these players will be playing on Saturday next fall where they can further showcase their skills. We have selected eight individuals who have had outstanding seasons so far. We ask you, the fans, to vote on who has had the best season so far in the Magnolia State.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Matthew Nowell, Leake Academy
The standout senior receiver has caught 52 passes for 906 yards while averaging 17.4 yards per reception. Nowell is also leading the team with 19 receiving touchdowns. He has also proven to be a standout defensive player. Nowell has recorded 12 solo tackles, 32 total tackles and two tackles for loss this season. Lastly, he has four interceptions on the season.
Kamario Taylor, Noxubee County
The Mississippi State commit is a true dual-threat quarterback. He has thrown for 1,448 yards with 17 touchdowns while only throwing three interceptions. On the ground, he has rushed for 825 yards, 11 touchdowns and he is averaging 10 yards per rush.
Garrison Davis, Holmes County Central
Davis has been one of the top passes in the state completing 60 percent of his passes for 2,028 yards and 24 touchdowns. He has also shown some mobility and elusiveness by scrambling for 187 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Moses Cummings, Purvis
Defenses seem to part ways when this talented senior running back is running the ball. Cummings has rushed for 1,331 yards on 171 carries which comes out to averaging 7.8 yards per rush. He has seven games where he rushed for at least 100 yards, and he has 14 rushing touchdowns on the season.
Tyshun Willis, Velma Jackson
Another Mississippi State commit makes the list, and this time it's the four-star defensive end out of the Jackson metro area. Willis has 11 sacks on the year and 24 tackles for a loss. He has three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and he has also shown the ability to help the offense. Willis has 435 yards rushing with six touchdowns while also having 434 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.
Donalvin Wilson, Water Valley
The senior defensive lineman has recorded 30 solo tackles and 76 total tackles so far this season. He also has 33 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks on the season.
Wyatt Bond, Lamar
Bond has completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,005 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. Bond is averaging close 14 yards per completion.
Jax Toler, Parklane Academy
Toler has been one of the top running backs in the state rushing for 1,279 yards on 177 attempts. He is averaging 7 yards per rush, and he has 21 rushing touchdowns this season.