Vote: Who has been the Mississippi high school football MVP in 2024?
With two weeks left in the high school football season in the Magnolia state, we have selected eight individuals who have stood out this season. These players have showcased great individual success as well as helping guide their team successfully throughout the season. We ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think has been the MVP for the high school football season this year.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are the nominees:
George Wilcox, Jr., Leake Academy
Wilcox has led the Rebels to a 7-3 record and a playoff berth where they currently await their opponent. This season he has completed 52 percent of his passes for 2,725 yards with 31 touchdowns and only nine interceptions. With Wilcox leading the Rebels' prolific passing attack, they should be poised for a deep run in the MAIS 5A playoffs.
Garrison Davis, Sr., Holmes County Central
Davis is another quarterback from the Magnolia state who has been elite from the most important position on the field this season. In seven games, Davis is 120/199 which is good for a 60 percent completion percentage. He has passed for 2,304 yards, 28 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Davis is not a true dual-threat quarterback, but he can make plays with his feet when he has to. He has 197 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries this season.
Tyshun Willis, Sr., Velma Jackson
Willis, who is one of the top players in the state and a Mississippi State commit, has proven his top-notch playmaking ability on offense and defense this season. He has 473 yards and eight touchdowns on 27 carries which is good for an absurd 17.5 yards per rush. He also has 19 receptions for 434 receiving yards and six touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Willis has recorded 36 total tackles, 28 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks on the season.
Coby King, Sr., Greene County
King has lead the Wildcats to a 7-1 record thanks in part to his 42 touchdowns this season. He has been efficient passing the ball with a 70 percent completion percentage while only throwing five interceptions. King has completed 143 passes on 202 attempts for 2,222 yards and 29 touchdowns. His dual-threat ability makes it difficult for opposing defenses to stop him. King has 628 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on only 55 rushing attempts.
Kamario Taylor, Sr., Noxubee County
The Mississippi State commit has lit up opposing defenses all season. He is a true dual-threat quarterback that should excel in the SEC. This season he is 101/181 with 1,678 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Taylor also has 825 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns on 79 carries. One of his most impressive stats all year is that he is averaging 10 yards per rush, and Taylor averaged at least 12 yards per rush in four of his games.
Samuel Stockett, Jr., Madison-Ridgeland Academy
In their first nine games of the season, Stockett has proven that he is one of the best quarterbacks in the state. He has completed 63 percent of his passes for 2,489 yards and 31 touchdowns to only eight interceptions. His best game of the season came when they defeated the reigning 7A state champions, Oak Grove. Stockett was 23/29 for 437 yards with six touchdowns in the dominant 51-13 win.
Braylen Bedford, Fr., Vardaman
The freshman sensation has been a jack-of-all-trades for the Rams helping them an 8-0 record as one of the best teams in 1A in Mississippi. This season he has recorded 49 tackles, forced five fumbles and has recovered two fumbles. He has one interception which he took back for a 90-yard touchdown, and he scored on one of his fumble recoveries for a 92-yard touchdown. On the offensive side of the ball, Bedford has 19 receptions for 457 yards and four touchdowns. He also has 26 carries for 233 yards and four touchdowns. Lastly, he has been a devastating kick and punt returner for opposing teams to try and stop. Bedford has nine combined returns from punts and kickoffs for 259 yards and two touchdowns.
Jaeden Hill, Jr., Tupelo
Hill, who is currently committed to Mississippi State as part of the 2026 class, has cemented himself as one of the top running backs in the state. His size for a running back also sets himself apart from other running backs. He is listed at six feet and 200 pounds which makes tackling him extremely difficult. He has proven that this year, and his play in the backfield has not only helped Tupelo stay undefeated, but has helped them become arguably the best team in the state. Through nine games, Hill has rushed the ball for 1,367 yards and 22 touchdowns on 134 carries. He is formidable in the backfield averaging 10 yards per rush, and Hill has also proven to be reliable out of the backfield in the passing attack. He has 10 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown.