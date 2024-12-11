Vote: Who Should Be The Mississippi high school girls basketball player of the week? (12/10/24)
As the season rolls on in the state of Mississippi, there have been some exciting players that have been putting up fantastic numbers this season. Some of these players were expected to have big years while some have been a pleasant surprise. As always, we ask you, the fans to vote for who think the player of the week should be for games played from December 2-7.
Here are the nine nominees for player of the week. Voting ends Dec. 15, at 11:59 p.m.
Fran Kelly, Hernando
In the two wins over Lake Cormorant and Center Hill, Kelly scored 32 and 33 points in each of these games. She had seven assists and 16 steals including 11 steals in the win over Lake Cormorant. Her shot selection is what allows her to put up these points as her shooting percentage was 48.5 percent in the two games.
Macie Arnold, Wheeler
Arnold has been one of the top distributors of the basketball in the state this season. She recorded five assists in two games last season, and she is averaging nearly six assists a game this season. She scored 14 points and nine points in two games last week. She also recorded eight total rebounds, eight steals and four blocks last week.
Caili McAfee, Puckett
In their 70-33 win over McLaurin, McAfee scored 27 points while shooting 52 percent from the field. She had an all-around great game by recording six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Shamira Morton, Canton
In two games, Morton scored 26 points and 31 points in each of the wins. She got her double-double in the win over Murrah with 11 rebounds to go along with 26 points, and she also blocked eight shots. Her double-double week was not done as she got 19 rebounds in the win over Madison Central. Lastly, she recorded five steals and five blocks in the win.
Caitlin Hall, Coahoma County
Hall's tremendous play continues as she is averaging a double-double this season. In four games she 26 points with 25 rebounds, 18 points with 23 rebounds, 27 points with 18 rebounds and 20 points and 12 rebounds. The most surprising stat with her rebound totals is that she had enough offensive rebounds in two games to record a double-double.
Taylor Garner, Falkner
In two of the three games Garner played last week, she scored 22 points in the win over Byers and 26 points in the win over Blue Mountain. She recorded 12 rebounds, three assists and six steals combined in these two games.
Mi'Kenzi Christian, West Tallahatchie
In one game last week, Christian had a dominant offensive performance. She scored 33 points while shooting 53 percent from the field. She recorded 11 steals for her double-double, and she added five rebounds and two assists to her stat sheet.
Macie Phifer, Ingomar (New Albany, MS)
In two games, Phifer scored 18 points in each game while averaging 48.5 percent from the field over these two games. She grabbed 11 rebounds, six assists and nine steals. Overall, she had a well-balanced game on offense and defense which can prove vital later in the season.
Kira Bridges, Salem (Tylertown, MS)
In three games, Bridges scored 27 points, 23 points and 17 points which was her best and most consistent week of scoring this season. In two of these games, she recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds and 19 rebounds respectively. She also added 10 assists, 22 steals and seven blocks over the course of these three games.