Vote: Who Should Be The Mississippi High School Girls Basketball Player Of The Week? (12/24/2024)
As we approach the halfway point of the basketball season in the state of Mississippi, there have been some exciting players that have been putting up fantastic numbers this season. As always, we ask you, the fans to vote for who think the player of the week should be for games played from December 15-21.
Here are the nominations:
Voting will end on December 29 at 11:59 p.m.
Shamira Morton, Canton
Morton continued her excellent play in two games last week. In the first game, she scored 14 points and grabbed 20 rebounds for her double-double. She also recorded four assists and three blocks in the win. In the second game, Morton scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds. She recorded three more assists and blocked five shots.
Caitlin Hall, Coahoma County
Hall has continued to prove that she is one of the top players in the state with her play this season. In two games last week, Hall recorded a double-double in both of the wins. In the first game, she scored 24 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, recorded three steals and blocked four shots. In the second game, Hall scored 26 points, grabbed 16 more rebounds and blocked four shots.
Charlisa Barney, Greenville
Barney had two games last week where she scored in double-digits. She scored 17 points, grabbed four rebounds, recorded one assist and got three steals. In the second game of the week, Barney scored 23 points, grabbed two rebounds and recorded two assists and steals.
Mi'Kenzi Christian, West Tallahatchie
Christian had herself another fantastic week of play. She scored 16 points and 20 points in the two games she played. In the first game of the week, she recorded seven rebounds. In the second game, she grabbed 10 rebounds for her double-double. Christian also stole the ball eight times combined over the course of two games.
A'toria Knox, Bruce
Knox had probably her most consistent week of scoring last week. In three games, she scored 63 points combined including a high of 24 points for the week. She recorded 14 rebounds, 10 assists and 14 steals over the course of the three games.
Kayllis Walker, Laurel
In two games that were highly competitive, Walker scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, in each of the games. She recorded eight rebounds in her 15-point outing and 14 rebounds in her 13-point outing. Walker also finished the week off with three steals and four blocks.
Kyli Truss, Neshoba Central
The junior scored 22 points in each of the two games she played in last week. Truss also added seven rebounds, two assists and four steals to her stat line in the first game.
Fran Kelly, Hernando
Kelly scored at least 30 points for the 11th time in Hernando's lone game last week. She scored 33 points to be exact, and she also recorded one rebound, four assists and five steals in their two-point loss to Callaway.