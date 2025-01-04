Vote: Who Should Be The Mississippi High School Girls Basketball Player Of The Week? (12/31/2024)
As the new year begins, that means we have all but reached the midway point this basketball season in the state of Mississippi. There have been some exciting players that put up some fantastic numbers statistically last week. As always, we ask you, the fans to vote for who think the player of the week should be for games played from December 22-28.
Here are the nominees. Voting concludes Jan. 7 at 11:59 p.m.
Caitlin Hall, Coahoma County
Hall continues to put up huge numbers this season as she recorded two more double-doubles last week. In the win over Leland, Hall scored 24 points and hauled in 18 rebounds including 10 offensive rebounds. She also added six blocked shots to her stat sheet for that game. In the win over West Tallahatchie, Hall scored 22 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. She also recorded four steals and seven blocks in the game.
Shamira Morton, Canton
Morton had an offensive explosion last week when she scored 75 points in three games including a 41 point night in the win over Forest Hill. She recorded a double-double in all three games, and Morton grabbed 15 rebounds each in two of the three games. Lastly, she finished with four assists, four steals and 16 blocked shots last week.
Madison Jones, Terry
In the two point win over Vicksburg, Jones scored 20 points while shooting 88 percent from the field. She also grabbed 11 rebounds for her double-double, and Jones got one steal and blocked seven shots.
Charlisa Barney, Greenville
The senior point guard scored 25, 26 and 27 points while shooting 47 percent over this three game stretch. She also grabbed 12 rebounds, recorded 10 assists and stole the basketball 13 times combined in these three games as well.
Kayllis Walker, Laurel
The junior forward continued her fantastic play this season with two double-doubles last week. In the win over Jefferson Davis County, Walker scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. One day later in the win over Oak Grove, Walker scored 20 points and she grabbed 16 rebounds. In the final game of the week which was a 10 point win over Natchez, Walker scored 12 points and recorded eight rebounds. Lastly, she got three assists, two steals and blocked two shots over this three game stretch.
Zaniya Johnson, Biloxi
The sophomore forward scored 20 and 21 points in Biloxi's two victories last week. In her 20 point outing, Johnson secured 11 rebounds, and she grabbed 13 rebounds to go along with her 21 points in the second game. This also extends her double-double streak to five games. Johnson also recorded three steals and seven blocked shots in these two games.
Eva Young, Ridgeland
In the win over Forest, Young scored 25 points while shooting 45 percent from the field. She also grabbed five rebounds and recorded seven steals in the victory.