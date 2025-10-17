High School

Greenville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025

Get Greenville Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 South Carolina high school football season continues into Week 9 of the 2025 season on October 17

Belton-Honea Path is taking on Crescent on Friday Oct. 17
There are 49 games scheduled for Friday, October 17 in the Greenville Metro, including six games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Greenville Metro Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring ranked teams, as No. 6 Belton-Honea Path is taking on Crescent, as well as No. 13 Greenville hosting Mauldin.

Greenville High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025

Abbeville vs Whitmire

Asheville vs Erwin

Asheville School vs Covenant Day

Athens Academy vs Elbert County

Avery County vs Hendersonville

Belton-Honea Path vs Crescent

Berea vs Walhalla

Blue Ridge vs Travelers Rest

Boiling Springs vs Spartanburg

Brevard vs West Henderson

Burns vs Cherryville

Byrnes vs Eastside

Calhoun Falls Charter vs McCormick

Carolina Academy vs Christ Church Episcopal

Cedar Shoals vs Madison County

Chapman vs Union County

Charles D. Owen vs Madison

Cherokee vs Swain County

Chesnee vs Liberty

Christ School vs Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

Clinton vs Landrum

Daniel vs Pickens

Dixie vs Ware Shoals

Dorman vs Wade Hampton

Easley vs Hillcrest

East Jackson vs Hart County

East Rutherford vs Patton

Emerald vs Southside

Enka vs T.C. Roberson

Fountain Inn vs Westside

Franklin County vs Prince Avenue Christian

Freedom vs South Caldwell

Gaffney vs Riverside

Greenville vs Mauldin

Greenwood vs Woodmont

Greer vs Seneca

Hebron Christian Academy vs Stephens County

Hibriten vs R-S Central

JL Mann vs T.L. Hanna

Laurens vs Wren

Mitchell vs Mountain Heritage

Mountain View Prep vs Woodruff

McDowell vs St. Stephens

Palmetto vs Powdersville

Pendleton vs West-Oak

Robbinsville vs Rosman

Saluda vs Ninety Six

South Stanly vs Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

Southside Christian vs St. Joseph's Catholic

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

