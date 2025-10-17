Greenville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025
There are 49 games scheduled for Friday, October 17 in the Greenville Metro, including six games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Greenville Metro Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring ranked teams, as No. 6 Belton-Honea Path is taking on Crescent, as well as No. 13 Greenville hosting Mauldin.
Greenville High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
Abbeville vs Whitmire
Asheville vs Erwin
Asheville School vs Covenant Day
Athens Academy vs Elbert County
Avery County vs Hendersonville
Belton-Honea Path vs Crescent
Berea vs Walhalla
Blue Ridge vs Travelers Rest
Boiling Springs vs Spartanburg
Brevard vs West Henderson
Burns vs Cherryville
Byrnes vs Eastside
Calhoun Falls Charter vs McCormick
Carolina Academy vs Christ Church Episcopal
Cedar Shoals vs Madison County
Chapman vs Union County
Charles D. Owen vs Madison
Cherokee vs Swain County
Chesnee vs Liberty
Christ School vs Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
Clinton vs Landrum
Daniel vs Pickens
Dixie vs Ware Shoals
Dorman vs Wade Hampton
Easley vs Hillcrest
East Jackson vs Hart County
East Rutherford vs Patton
Emerald vs Southside
Enka vs T.C. Roberson
Fountain Inn vs Westside
Franklin County vs Prince Avenue Christian
Freedom vs South Caldwell
Gaffney vs Riverside
Greenville vs Mauldin
Greenwood vs Woodmont
Greer vs Seneca
Hebron Christian Academy vs Stephens County
Hibriten vs R-S Central
JL Mann vs T.L. Hanna
Laurens vs Wren
Mitchell vs Mountain Heritage
Mountain View Prep vs Woodruff
McDowell vs St. Stephens
Palmetto vs Powdersville
Pendleton vs West-Oak
Robbinsville vs Rosman
Saluda vs Ninety Six
South Stanly vs Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
Southside Christian vs St. Joseph's Catholic