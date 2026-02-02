Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (2/2/2026)
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Ava Ayotte, so., Mount St. Charles Academy (Rhode Island) basketball
Ayotte buried six three-pointers and finished with 26 points in a 69-51 win over Cheshire Academy.
2. Elly Evarts, jr., Gibsonburg (Ohio) basketball
Evarts became Gibsonburg’s all-time leading scorer in a 59-27 victory over Lakota. The junior finished the game with 17 points, giving her 1,460 points and counting for her career.
3. Veekie Head, sr., Vallejo (California) basketball
Head scored 16 points—including the 1,000th of her prep career—in a 63-36 rout of Albany. The senior also had nine rebounds in the victory.
4. Aubree Hupp, sr., Blackhawk (Pennsylvania) basketball
Hupp put together a dominant double-double with 33 points and 18 rebounds as Blackhawk took down Lincoln Park, 67-45. Hupp became the school’s all-time leader in career rebounds during the game. She has 898 career boards and counting.
5. Alejandra Idrogo, sr., Laredo United (Texas) basketball
Idrogo surpassed the 1,500 career points mark in a 72-42 rout of Medina Valley.
6. Gabrielle Jeune, so., Florida State University High (Florida) soccer
Jeune led the way with four goals in a 6-1 victory over North Bay Haven Academy that secured the Class 3A District 2 championship.
7. Emma Larkin, sr., Geibel Catholic (Pennsylvania) basketball
Larkin netted 62 points—the second-highest single-game total in WPIAL history—as Geibel Catholic blasted Mapletown, 106-19.
8. Kallie McCoy, so., Newburgh Free Academy (New York) basketball
McCoy had 31 points, 14 rebounds, 10 steals, three assists and three blocks as Newburgh Free Academy edged Kingston, 63-60.
9. Madison McDonald, sr., Westlake (California) basketball
McDonald made a single-game school record seven three-pointers en route to 26 points as Westlake routed Agoura, 65-25.
10. Angela Meggisson, sr., Arbor Prep (Michigan) basketball
Meggisson put together an eye-popping stat line of 50 points, 29 rebounds, 12 assists, eight steals and two blocks in a victory over Ann Arbor Central Academy. Two days later, she netted 53 points in a 72-27 win over Detroit University Prep Art and Design. Both point totals broke the single-game program record.
11. Leah Pearce, jr., Klahowya (Washington) flag football
Pearce fired five touchdown passes as Klahowya secured the West Central District 2A/1A championship with a 35-21 victory over Kingston.
12. Jerzy Robinson, sr., Sierra Canyon (California) basketball
Robinson, a South Carolina signee, had 29 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in a 73-46 win over Oak Park.
13. Maddy Shirley, sr., Evansville Central (Indiana) basketball
Shirley surpassed the 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds mark as Evansville Central split a pair of games against Evansville North (51-43 victory) and Castle (64-46 loss).
