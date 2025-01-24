Vote: Who Should be the Mississippi High School Girls Soccer Player of the Week? (1/22/2025)
It has been an exciting high school girls soccer season in the state of Mississippi this winter. The year has had its ups and downs, but it has been another memorable year for soccer in the Magnolia State. Before the playoffs start, it is time to recognize the soccer players who excelled on the field. As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the player of the week.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations. Voting closes on January 26 at 11:59 p.m.
Hannah Kate Winstead, Enterprise
In the 7-0 win over the Southeast Lauderdale Tigers, Winstead earned her hat trick in spectacular fashion. She also accounted for two more goals when she recorded two assists in the victory.
Keagan Hester, Enterprise
Hester also accounted for five goals in the win over Southeast Lauderdale. However, she recorded three assists and two goals in the win. Hester also scored one goal and recorded one assist in the 2-0 win over the Clarkdale Bulldogs. Lastly, the Bulldogs can score from anywhere, but the one-two punch of Hester and Winstead make them a dangerous team come playoff time.
Lily Halter, St. Andrew's Episcopal
Halter had her best week last week when she scored in back-to-back games for the first time all season. She scored twice in the 7-0 win over Pisgah and once in the 2-0 win over South Jones.
Adi Holcomb, Loyd Star
The Hornets had a dominating, 7-0 win over Bogue Chitto last week. At the time, that was their fifth straight win, and the Hornets are playing at their peak form at the moment. Holcomb scored two goals in the win which got her to over 20 goals scored for the season.
Lela Trout, New Albany
For the second time this season, Trout scored in back-to-back games in the wins over North Pontotoc and Byhalia. She scored one goal in each of the games which increased her total to five goals on the season.
Amina Rozelle, McComb
The junior came through in a massive way in the 7-0 win over West Marion. She scored five goals for the second time this season in the runaway victory.
Katelyn Hilario, Hernando
In the 6-0 win over Southaven, Hilario accounted for three goals. She scored twice, and she found a teammate for a goal as she picked up one assist. In the second game of the week, the Tigers had a hard-fought game versus DeSoto Central as they won 3-2. Hilario's one goal helped Hernando secure the victory.
Ella Elliott, Neshoba Central
The Rockets blitzed Columbus en route to a 9-0 victory. Elliot accounted for one-third of the goals when she picked up her hat trick in the dominating victory. Her three goals in the win also got her to 12 goals on the season.