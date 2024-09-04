What to watch in Mississippi high school football this weekend (Sept. 6)
The calendar has rolled over to September, and Mississippi's slate of football games in Week 2 of the 2024 season provides some of the biggest matchups we will see until late October.
We've got five matchups between teams featured in this week's SBLive Mississippi Top 25 Rankings, including a showdown between No. 3 and No. 1. There's also a couple of games that may be flying under the radar and three big rivalry games.
Without further ado, here's a look at the games we are keeping an eye on this week in Mississippi.
The best five games this weekend
No. 3 Madison Central (1-0) at No. 1 Brandon (1-0)
The hottest ticket in the Jackson metro is also the best matchup of the weekend. This rematch of the 2021 State Championship features two programs with state championship aspirations and rosters built for deep playoff runs. Both teams are coming off wins down on the coast, as the Bulldogs opened the season with a 60-34 win over Picayune and the Jaguars knocked off Ocean Springs 27-20.
No. 23 South Panola (0-1) at No. 7 Oxford (1-0)
This one provides an interesting dynamic. South Panola learned a lot about itself in a 21-14 loss to Germantown (TN) last weekend. Mainly that the Tigers’ defense is still pretty salty. Oxford shone on offense in a 25-0 thumping of Lafayette. Something will have to give Friday night.
No. 10 West Point (0-1) at No. 8 Starkville (1-0)
Two of the best teams in the Golden Triangle are set to square off at Starkville. The Jackets proved they can still provide some fireworks on offense in a 43-point outburst against a usually salty Noxubee County defense. They’ll need to make the most of every possession against a really good West Point team.
Pearl (1-0) at No. 13 Warren Central (0-1)
We like this game mostly because it’s a rematch of a pretty good game between these two teams at Ray Rogers Stadium in Pearl last year. The Pirates picked up a big win over Neshoba Central in their first game under first-year coach Patrick Schoolar last week. Warren Central is coming off a loss to a resurgent Clinton Arrows team in the Red Carpet Bowl.
No. 21 Ocean Springs (0-1) at No. 2 Oak Grove (1-0)
Nobody in the state will play tougher back-to-back games to start the season than the Greyhounds, who hosted No. 3 Madison Central last week and travel to No. 2 Oak Grove this week. They gave the Jaguars fits for much of the opener, and we’ll see if they can do the same against the Warriors.
Five games that are sneaky good
Jefferson County (1-0) at No. 18 Holmes County Central (1-0)
Holmes County is a clear favorite here, but few teams have flown under the radar as much as Jefferson County the past two years. After reaching the second round of the playoffs in 2023, the Tigers won three playoff games last season and opened the 2024 season last week with a 58-0 win over Wilkinson County.
Ridgeland (1-0) at Florence (1-0)
The Jaguars and the Bulldogs aren’t the only Madison County versus Rankin County matchup worth watching this weekend. The Titans looked more than solid in a 39-0 win over Crystal Springs last week under second-year coach Todd McDaniel. Florence will be playing up a class, but the Eagles are also coming off a shutout (a 24-0 win over Forest Hill), and coach Rod Davis’ bunch has been competitive at the highest level in their class for years.
Yazoo County (1-0) at Velma Jackson (0-1)
Yazoo County had a wild 20-16 win at South Delta in Week 1, and they’ve got another Class 1A opponent this weekend in Velma Jackson. The Falcons have their sights set on a return to the state championship, and they’ve got something to prove after a humbling 45-28 loss to 5A Canton last Friday night.
No. 25 Charleston (1-0) at North Panola (1-0)
Defending Class 2A champ Charleston looked like a team on a mission in a 28-6 dismantling of Ripley in Week 1. A trip to Sardis and a showdown with the Cougars presents a similar test for the Tigers, and against a good North Panola team that thumped M.S. Palmer 30-6 in their opener.
Simmons (1-0) at Leflore County (1-0)
Two of the best small schools in the Mississippi Delta will square off Friday night at Itta Bena. As always, the Blue Devils are in the hunt for a 1A North title. After knocking off Amanda Elzy 28-22 on the road, the Tigers look like a team ready for a run at its first state championship berth since 2021.
Rivalries
No. 17 Laurel (0-1) at No. 14 Hattiesburg (1-0)
The battle for the Little Brown Jug comes to D.I. Patrick Stadium this weekend. The Golden Tornadoes are licking their wounds after a humbling 34-6 loss to West Jones, and face another elite 6A South team in Hattiesburg. The Tigers finally got over the hump in the Leaf River Classic last week with a 7-3 win over Petal.
Greene County(1-0) at No. 22 George County (1-0)
Star quarterback Deuce Knight and the Rebels look to win their second Battle for the Bell in a row, but Greene County is no slouch. Quarterback Coby King and the Wildcat offense have shown the ability to move the ball and score in bunches, as they did in a 42-12 win over West Harrison in their season opener.
Magee (1-0) at Mendenhall (1-0)
The threat of consolidation continues to cast a shadow over the future of the Simpson County Super Bowl, but the series will celebrate its 100th game Friday night. Mendenhall holds the 51-43 edge in the series. They’ve tied six times. Magee is coming off an impressive 26-13 win over West Lauderdale, while Mendenhall edged Hazlehurst 18-10.