Blair Oaks vs. St. Pius X (Festus): Live score, updates from Missouri high school football Class 2 championship
Platte County did it in Class 5, now will Blair Oaks follow suit in Class 2?
The defending Class 3 Show-Me Bowl Champion Blair Oaks Falcons look to secure back-to-back state championships today at Spratt Memorial Stadium on the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.
Last year, Blair Oaks defeated Seneca in the Class 3 state championship in Columbia. A year later, the Falcons dropped down to Class 2 and find themselves in position to earn their seventh state championship – all of them coming since 2004.
Blair Oaks and St. Pius X from Festus will kickoff at 3 p.m. The Lancers are making their first appearance in the Show-Me Bowl.
Senior quarterback Tyler Bax guided Blair Oaks to the championship last year as the Falcons spread Seneca out five-wide and Bax either picked them apart with his arm or scrambled making plays with his legs.
This year Bax has passed for 2,758 yards with 35 touchdowns to only two interceptions while rushing for another 789 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Senior running back Hayden Lackman has rushed for 1,058 yards with 19 touchdowns. Brady Dapkus is Bax’s favorite target catching 56 passes for 949 yards with 11 touchdowns. Brenden Rackers has 35 receptions for 757 yards and nine touchdowns and Lackman has caught 34 passess for 704 yards and 10 more touchdowns.
After losing its first three games of the season, St. Pius X is won five in a row to make its first state championship game appearance.
The Lancers (9-5) are led by junior running back Cody Shaver who has 2,944 yards rushing with 32 touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Evan Eckrich has passed for 1,946 yards with 17 touchdowns and sophomore Harrison Ray is the leading receiver with 978 yards on 37 receptions with 10 touchdowns.