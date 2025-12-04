2025 MSHSAA Show-Me Bowl Championships: Matchups, Breakdowns and Predictions for Every State Title Showdown
The MSHSAA 2025 Show-Me Bowl Championships kick off Thursday evening at Spratt Memorial Stadium on the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, with plenty of big storylines set to play out in the coming days.
Action kicks off with the 8-man championship on Thursday evening, followed by the Class 1, 3 and 5 finals on Friday and the Class 2, 4 and 6 title games on Saturday.
New champions are guaranteed to be crowned in some classes, while several more feature teams looking for repeat bids. The week will feature several top 25 showdowns and one last glimpse of some of the state’s top college football prospects who will see action in their final high school game.
We’ve broken down all of the matchups below, along with key tidbits about each team and our winner predictions for each matchup. Be sure to check out our top 25 state rankings going into championship weekend as teams jockey for their final positions prior to next week’s final postseason rankings.
8-Man
Matchup: Worth County (12-1) vs. Rock Port (13-0)
Date/Time: Thursday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m.
How How They Got Here
Worth County: def. Albany 75-16; def. King City/Union Star 48-12; def. North Shelby/Marion County 36-34
Rock Port: def. Tarkio 74-12; def. West Nodaway/Nodaway-Holt 58-40; def. St. Joseph Christian 70-12; def. Concordia 46-7
About the Matchup
While the location will be different, the season will end for both teams the same way it began. Worth County and Rock Port kicked off the 2025 campaign against each other in a game at Worth County. Rock Port won that game in a nail-biter, 34-26. It was a dogfight the entire way. Rock Port held a 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter and maintained a 28-20 lead at halftime. Both defenses adjusted in the second half and held each other to 6 points in the third quarter and none in the fourth. … The similarities didn’t end there. Rock Port junior quarterback Westyn Amthor passed for 102 yards and a touchdown, while Worth County’s Hayden Sanders passed for 115 and a touchdown and Brock Healey amassed 64 yards on five completions. Rock Port rushed for 205 yards – including 191 yards and 3 touchdowns from junior running back Brock Holmes – while Worth County amassed 210 on the ground, including 130 and a touchdown by junior Cole Ruby. Rock Port overcame 11 penalties in that game to Worth County’s 2, but Worth County lost the turnover battle 3-0. … There will be a lot more on the line when they square off Thursday night, and we expect another barn-burner with a Show-Me Bowl championship hanging in the balance. The team that wins the turnover battle likely comes out on top again.
Predicted Winner: Rock Port
Class 1
Matchup: Putnam County (13-0) vs. Tipton (12-1)
Date/Time: Friday, Dec. 5, 3 p.m.
How They Got Here
Putnam County: def. Highland 60-7; def. South Shelby 56-0; def. Salisbury 18-0; def. Hayti 53-22
Tipton: def. Skyline 60-20; def. Russellville 53-18; def. Thayer 22-14; def. West Platte 26-0
About the Matchup
By the time the dust settles Friday afternoon, one of these teams will hoist its first ever state championship trophy. Putnam County will be making its second ever state championship appearance and first since taking second at state in 1989. Tipton, meanwhile, has never been to the title game. … Since none of these players were alive the last time Putnam County was in the title game – heck, some of their parents weren’t even born yet – you can throw the experience factor out with the bathwater. … Putnam County’s success has been a shock to some. The Midgets came out of nowhere after going 6-5 last season and 2-8 in 2023. Putnam County has only four winning seasons since 2010. … Tipton has seven winning seasons since 2010, including four in a row. They’ve been successful of late, having won their second straight district crown this season after going 11-2 in 2024, which followed an 8-3 mark in 2023. … There isn’t much history between the programs, but the matchup – at least on paper – looks about as even as it can get. Putnam County has outscored opponents 566-110 while averaging 43.5 points on offense and 8.5 on defense. Tipton has outscored opponents 574-118, averaging 44.2 points on offense while allowing a meager 9.2. Putnam County allowed a season-high 22 points in the semifinals last week, albeit in a 53-22 blowout against Hayti, but the Midgets have only allowed more than 20 points twice all season. Tipton hasn’t allowed more than 21 points to an opponent (they’ve done that twice, including the Cardinals’ only loss to Class 2 power Lamar, 21-7) and has only allowed 20 or more three times. Putnam County’s closest margin of victory was 13 points in a 29-16 win over Class 2 Brookfield, who finished 8-3. Aside from its only loss, Tipton survived a 28-21 game against Fair Grove in Week 2 and escaped Thayer, who went 10-2, 22-14 in the state quarterfinals. … Putnam County’s defense has pitched six shutouts this season. Tipton’s defense has five.
Predicted Winner: Putnam County
Class 2
Matchup: St. Pius X (Festus) (9-5) vs. Blair Oaks (13-0)
Date/Time: 3 p.m. Saturday
How They Got Here
St. Pius X (Festus): def. East Prairie 64-0; def. St. Vincent 41-33; def. Caruthersville 28-14; def. Montgomery County 14-0; def. Monroe City 40-36
Blair Oaks: def. Father Tolton 49-0; def. Centralia 19-8; def. Summit Christian 59-7; def. Liberty (Mountain View) 42-0
About the Matchup
It’s a David vs. Goliath sort of showdown for the Class 2 championship, as the Lancers roll into St. Joseph on a Cinderella run, while Blair Oaks, already a power in Class 3 (the Falcons are the defending Class 3 champions before dropping down to Class 2 this season) comes in ranked inside the top 10 among all teams in the state in all classes. … Coming off a 5-6 campaign in 2024, St. Pius X wasn’t on many people’s radar coming into the season, and nor did they garner much attention during the regular season, but they’ve been on a tear in the postseason. The Lancers, 4-5 at the end of the regular season, have outscored opponents 477-250 this season – including 187-83 in the postseason. They dropped back-to-back games to close the regular season before a 64-0 victory against East Prairie got them off the schneid and ignited a run that saw them beat some very good teams in St. Vincent, Caruthersville and Montgomery County before stunning Monroe City 40-36 last week. Seeking their first state championship in program history, the Lancers are averaging 34.1 points per game on offense while holding opponents to 17.9. … Blair Oaks, meanwhile, has annihilated almost everyone in their wake while outscoring opponents 677-81. Guided by senior quarterback Tyler Bax, the Falcons’ only real scare came against Centralia – a 19-8 win – in the playoffs. Aside from that, they’ve destroyed everyone. Chasing the program’s seventh state championship and fifth in eight years, Blair Oaks averages 52.1 points on offense and allows only 6.2 per game.
Predicted Winner: Blair Oaks
Class 3
Matchup: Lift for Life Academy (10-4) vs. Seneca (12-1)
Date/Time: 11 a.m. Friday
How They Got Here
Lift for Life: def. Lutheran South 62-10; def. Ste. Genevieve 48-41; def. Valle Catholic 48-34; def. Dexter 8-6; def. St. Michael the Archangel 48-28
Seneca: def. East Newton 56-21; def. Cassville 47-14; def. Mountain Grove 47-14; St. Clair 57-20
About the Matchup
Both teams lost their final game in the regular season. Lift for Life has won five straight since that time while Seneca, who got a first-round bye in districts, has won four postseason games. … While both teams are strong on offense, Seneca has bludgeoned teams with its powerful rushing attack all season. Lift for Life will need to find a way to slow that down, as Seneca averages 47.8 points per game to the Hawks’ 33.4. Lift for Life holds opponents to 24.6 points per clip while Seneca allows 19.5. … In the finals for the third straight year, Seneca has championship game experience on its side, having placed second in each of the last two seasons. The Indians are chasing their third state title in program history. Lift for Life, meanwhile, is seeking its first title in its first trip to the finals. The Hawks haven’t had a losing season since 2017.
Predicted Winner: Seneca
Class 4
Matchup: Hannibal (11-2) vs. Kearney (13-0)
Date/Time: 11 a.m. Saturday
How They Got Here
Hannibal: def. Mexico 48-0; def. Odessa 27-13; def. West Plains 41-12; def. St. Mary’s South Side 41-0
Kearney: def. Van Horn 67-20; def. Savannah 24-0; def. Warrensburg 49-7; def. Festus 52-24
About the Matchup
The Class 4 championship features two of the state’s top 25 teams with No. 12 Hannibal squaring off against No. 3 Kearney. Hannibal’s only losses this season came in Week 1 against Helias Catholic and Week 9 to Ft. Zumwalt West by a combined six points. Kearney, meanwhile, hasn’t been tested since a 24-20 win at North Kansas City in Week 5. … Hannibal, chasing its first state championship, is back in the big game for the first time since going 13-1 and taking second in 2021. The Pirates averaged 46.1 points per game and held opponents to 16.4 that season. This year, they are averaging 40.8 points offensively and hold opponents to 10.1. … Kearney, meanwhile, is seeking its sixth title in its first trip back to the finals since winning the 2023 state championship with a 13-2 record. The Bulldogs are averaging 42.9 points this season while allowing 10.8.
Predicted Winner: Kearney
Class 5
Matchup: Carthage (12-1) vs. Platte County (13-0)
Date/Time: 7 p.m. Friday
How They Got Here
Carthage: def. Neosho 42-7; def. Republic 31-14; def. Capital City 36-17; def. Cardinal Ritter 20-8
Platte County: def. St. Pius X (Kansas City) 42-0; def. Rockhurst 29-22; def. Grain Valley 46-33; def. Kirkwood 64-35
About the Matchup
Despite not having a losing season in well over a decade, the Tigers will be playing in only their second state championship game in program history. The last time they made it this far they won their only state crown in 2019. Platte County, meanwhile, is playing in its seventh state championship game and chasing its fifth state championship. The Pirates are also looking to go back-to-back after winning the Class 5 crown in 2024. … Ranked No. 6 in the state and winners of their last nine games, the Tigers are still looking to play spoiler against No. 1 Platte County – which has maintained the No. 1 spot in the rankings since the preseason and has won 27 straight and hasn’t lost since the 2023 season. … Carthage has outscored opponents 499-219 this year, averaging 38.4 points per game on offense while holding opponents to 16.8. Platte County, guided by four-star quarterback and Central Florida commit Rocco Marriott, has outscored opponents 690-189 while averaging 53.1 points on offense and holding opponents to 14.5.
Predicted Winner: Platte County
Class 6
Matchup: Lee’s Summit (9-4) vs. Nixa (13-0)
Date/Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
How They Got Here
Lee’s Summit: def. Lee’s Summit North 35-33; def. North Kansas City 42-21; def. Liberty 24-14; def. Jackson 35-28
Nixa: def. Ozark 42-6; def. Joplin 42-28; def. Helias Catholic 45-28; def. Pattonville 45-0
About the Matchup
It’s been a tale of two seasons for Lee’s Summit. State ranked in the preseason, the Tigers quickly fell from grace with an 0-4 start and appeared to be headed for a disappointing campaign. But once they got healthy and got senior star Preston Hatfield back in the lineup, they snapped out of the tailspin and have turned their season around. Winners of nine straight, the Tigers survived a scare in the first round of districts against Lee’s Summit North before proceeding to beat state-ranked North Kansas City, Liberty and Jackson (who was No. 3 at the time) to reach the finals. … Nixa, on the other hand, has been ranked No. 2 in the state since the preseason and has done nothing to disappoint. Armed with perhaps the best offensive line in the state and plenty of firepower, the Eagles began the season intent on avenging last season’s loss in the Class 6 championship. Now they’re in a position to do just that. … Lee’s Summit has played in plenty of close games, but the Tigers have managed to outscore opponents 361-288. Reaching the state championship for only the second time in program history and hunting their first title, the Tigers average 27.8 points on offense while holding opponents to 22.2. Spearheaded by a powerful offense that features a two-headed monster in the backfield with Jayden McCaster and Jax Adams, the Eagles have outscored opponents 595-202. Chasing their first state title in their third trip to the finals, the Eagles are averaging 45.9 points on offense while holding opponents to 15.5.
Predicted Winner: Nixa