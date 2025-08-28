7 Most Intriguing Missouri High School Football Matchups - Week 1
The 2025 Missouri high school football season kicks off with a loaded Week 1 schedule, and right out of the gate there are several games that could shape the narrative across Classes 5 and 6. Some teams will be looking for payback from last year’s openers, others will try to prove they belong in the state’s top tier, and a few will simply want to show they can handle the early-season pressure.
High School on SI will be tracking Missouri football all season long with updated weekly rankings, game coverage, standout performances, and feature stories. Bookmark the Missouri page and follow along for the latest news from across the state.
Here are seven intriguing matchups in Week 1:
1. No. 20 Liberty North at No. 8 Blue Springs South
Friday, Aug. 29 – 7 p.m.
This is the matchup that tops our list in Week 1. Last year’s season opener was a thriller, decided when Liberty North’s Bleu Renfrow drilled a 25-yard field goal with four seconds left to lift the Eagles to a 21-20 victory.
Liberty North finished 6-4 in 2024, with three of those losses coming in one-score games, including two to rival Liberty (12-7 in Week 2 and 13-10 in the Class 6 playoffs). Blue Springs South responded to its heartbreaking loss with a strong season, winning eight of its next nine games and earning a playoff victory over Blue Springs before falling to Liberty in the second round.
Both teams bring back talent across the board, and another nail-biter would surprise no one.
2. No. 10 Lee’s Summit at No. 13 Liberty
Friday, Aug. 29 – 7 p.m.
Last year’s opener between these two was a high-scoring affair, with Lee’s Summit taking a 40-27 win before finishing 8-3. Liberty bounced back and won nine of its next 11 games, highlighted by playoff wins over Liberty North, Blue Springs South and Park Hill, before eventually falling to Class 6 state champion De Smet Jesuit.
The Tigers graduated quarterback Brayden Layman but return standout running back Preston Hatfield, who rushed for 1,281 yards in 2024. Liberty counters with dual-threat quarterback Connor Hatfield and a roster that gained valuable experience last season. Expect a physical game with the feel of a playoff matchup in late August.
3. No. 17 Park Hill at No. 12 Rock Bridge
Friday, Aug. 29 – 7 p.m.
Rock Bridge will be motivated after suffering a 46-45 overtime loss to Park Hill in last year’s opener. The Bruins regrouped by winning 10 straight before falling to Class 6 champion De Smet in the quarterfinals.
Park Hill, meanwhile, put together a 9-3 season and returns as a legitimate Class 6 contender. This early showdown will be a litmus test for both squads with postseason implications down the line.
4. No. 7 Cardinal Ritter at No. 14 Jackson
Friday, Aug. 29 – 7 p.m.
Cardinal Ritter dominated this matchup last fall, beating Jackson 44-7 in Week 1 on its way to a 9-2 finish that included playoff wins over St. Mary’s South Side and Cape Girardeau Central before falling to Lafayette (Wildwood).
Jackson answered that opening loss by winning eight of its next nine games, including playoff victories over Lindbergh and Seckman, before losing to Kirkwood in the Class 6 quarterfinals. This year’s opener should serve as a valuable early measuring stick for both programs.
5. Fort Osage at No. 11 Kearney
Friday, Aug. 29 – 7 p.m.
Last year’s season opener was all defense, with Kearney shutting out Fort Osage 21-0. The Bulldogs went on to finish 12-1, falling only in a 24-21 semifinal battle against eventual Class 4 champion Lutheran North. Their defense was one of the state’s best, holding opponents to just 114 points across 13 games.
Fort Osage, led by a young roster in 2024, finished 7-4 and showed flashes of promise against a tough schedule. A year older, the Indians appear primed for bigger things in 2025. This rematch should be much more competitive.
6. No. 2 Nixa at Republic
Friday, Aug. 29 – 7 p.m.
Nixa has state championship aspirations and the roster to back it up, led by five-star senior offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. The Eagles opened 2024 by beating Republic 49-14 and finished 11-1 before bowing out in the Class 6 quarterfinals.
Republic rebounded after that early loss, winning nine of its next 10 games and advancing to the Class 5 quarterfinals before falling to eventual runner-up Helias Catholic. While Nixa enters as the favorite, Republic is dangerous and more than capable of pulling an upset.
7. Rockhurst at No. 21 St. Pius X (Kansas City)
Friday, Aug. 29 – 7 p.m.
Rockhurst topped St. Pius X 24-12 to open 2024, but both teams took different paths the rest of the way. St. Pius ripped through its schedule, outscoring opponents 564-132 and notching blowout playoff wins over William Chrisman and Fort Osage before bowing out to Platte County in the Class 5 quarterfinals.
Rockhurst started 5-0 but lost four of its final five games, including a 17-14 playoff defeat to Lee’s Summit. Both teams want to set the tone early in 2025, and this one has the feel of another statement game.