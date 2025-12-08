High School

Missouri High School Girls Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 8, 2025

The top three spots remain unchanged while MICDS makes a major move upwards

Sean West

Texas signee Addison Bjorn leads her team Park Hill South as the 8th ranked team in Missouri
Incarnate Word, Staley, Kickapoo, and Lee's Summit West have established themselves as "Tier 1" in Missouri girls basketball. MICDS performed well during their time in Kansas City this past week. Logan Rogersville is coming off an early season championship. Marquette is the new addition after a 4-0 start.

1. Incarnate Word

Record: 3-0

Outlook: The Red Knights start off the season with immediate dominance. Three double-digit wins including one over highly ranked Lutheran St. Charles. 

2. Staley

Record: 2-0

Outlook: Staley is set to play at the Bill Rowe Queen City Shootout next weekend. 

3. Kickapoo

Record: 3-0

Outlook: Kickapoo backed up the top three ranking with wins over Stafford and Rock Bridge. Up next is Jefferson City at the Stephanie Phillips Classic. 

4. Lee's Summit West

Record: 3-0

Outlook: The Lee’s Summit West vs. Principia was game of the week. The game featured two talented teams that went into overtime. In the end, the Titans edged them out with a three point win. 

5. Cardinal Ritter

Record: 3-0

Outlook: So far it’s Nyla Scales leading the charge. Her 24.5 PPG has the Lions sitting at 3-0 early in the season. 

6. Principia

Record: 4-1

Outlook: The Panthers lost a tough game to Lee’s Summit West in overtime. Up next is Westminster. So far they have continued to look like one of the best small schools in the state. 

7. Lutheran St. Charles

Record: 3-1

Outlook: The Cougars only loss came to top ranked Incarnate Word. The Cougars are still one of the best teams in the state. 

8. Park Hill South

Record: 4-0

Outlook: The Panthers are rolling early in the season. It’s a team who follows the lead of Addison Bjorn. The Texas commit can take them far as the season progresses. 

9. Tipton

Record: 1-2

Outlook: Tipton lost games to Owensboro and Dowling Catholic. Both are very respected within their states as well as nationally. The Cardinals next game will come against Helias Catholic. 

10. Troy Buchanan

Record: 6-0

Outlook: Troy is off to a hot start. This past week included wins over Eureka, Hickman, and Fort Zumwalt South. 

11. Lift for Life

Record: 1-2

Outlook: Lift for Life split two games in Tennessee. They’re still figuring out their lineup without Amaya Manual. Up next is Example Academy (IL). 

12. Jackson

Record: 4-0

Outlook: The Indians dominated local competition at the SEMO tournament. Up next is a game vs. Kennett on the road. 

13. Liberty North

Record: 1-1

Outlook: The Eagles got their first win of the season against Lee’s Summit North. Coming up next is their own tournament this week which starts Monday. 

14. MICDS

Record: 3-1

Outlook: The Rams are a team on the rise. They earned a quality win over St. Teresa’s then challenged themselves in a loss to Olathe North who are highly ranked in Kansas. 

15. Doniphan

Record: 2-0

Outlook: Doniphan are a premier team in Class 4. They won each of their first two games by an average margin of 36 points. They’re set to play Fredericktown on Monday. 

16. St. Teresa's

Record: 2-1

Outlook: A group who split their games during the week. They defeated Notre Dame de Sion and lost to ranked MICDS by two. 

17. Logan-Rogersville

Record: 3-0

Outlook: Logan-Rogersville won their season opening tournament which was concluded by a 58-48 win over Branson. 

18. Benton

Record: 1-0

Outlook: Benton was excellent in a season opening win vs. Blue Valley Northwest. This week's set of games includes the Liberty North tournament. 

19. Strafford

Record: 2-1

Outlook: Strafford performed well at the Willard Classic losing to No. 3 Kickapoo by three then earning quality wins over Rock Bridge and Smith-Cotton. 

20. Cor Jesu

Record: 4-0

Outlook: Cor Jesu has won all four of their games. Next up is Lindbergh (3-1) on the road. 

21. Rock Bridge

Record: 2-4

Outlook: The Bruins have played one of the toughest schedules in Missouri this season which includes games vs. three ranked opponents. They’ll look to get back on track vs. Battle. 

22. Rolla

Record: 4-1

Outlook: Rolla performed well at the Carthage Shootout earning two wins over teams from Arkansas and losing to a prep school in the form of Sunrise Christian. 

23. Marquette

Record: 4-0

Outlook: The Mustangs have been excellent through four games. Maryann Kenyon and Bailey Owen give them a potent duo that averages 35.5 PPG. 

24. Marshfield

Record: 3-0

Outlook: As expected, it’s been a strong start to the season for Marshfield. They’re one of the more talented Class 5 teams. 

25. Ursuline

Record: 3-1

Outlook: Ursuline is a group led by senior Evelyn Shane. She’s averaging 19.3 PPG so far this season. 

