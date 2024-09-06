Bryant (Arkansas) at Christian Brothers College (Missouri) football: Live updates, How to watch online (9/6/2024)
Week 2 of the Missouri high school football season features an interesting Missouri-Arkansas showdown with Arkansas powerhouse Bryant traveling to face one of Missouri's top programs in Christian Brothers College High School.
CBC traveled to Arkansas a year ago and host Bryant used an impressive first-quarter performance on its way to a 45-31 victory.
CBC was coming off back-to-back Missouri Class 6 championships and would finish as the runner-up at the end of the season. Bryant would go on to lose in the Arkansas Class 7A semifinals after winning the title the year before.
Ranked third in the SBLive Arkansas Power 25 rankings, Bryant is 1-0 this season after a 52-42 win over Benton in the annual Salt Bowl rivalry game last week. Quarterback Jordan Walker threw for 287 yards and five touchdowns in the win while also rushing for 54 yards. Wide receiver Kater Ratliff caught five passes for 91 yards and two scores.
CBC, ranked fourth in the SBLive Missouri Power 25 football rankings, is 1-0 following an impressive 45-0 home win over Springfield (Illinois) Sacred Heart-Griffin a week ago. Wide receiver Corey Simms, a USC commit, caught four passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Junior quarterback Nick McClellan, making his first varsity start at QB, threw for 213 yards and three TDs.
How to watch Bryant (Arkansas) vs. CBC (Missouri) football live stream
What: Bryant (Arkansas) travels to Missouri to face CBC
When: 6:00 p.m. Central Time on Friday, September 6
Where: W. Michael Ross '66 Stadium | Town & Country, Missouri
How to watch the live stream online: Stream this game live on the Cadet Student Network YouTube channel
