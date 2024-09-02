Arkansas high school football Top 25 rankings (9/2/2024)
We survived the first week of Arkansas high school football season. There were lighting delays, cancellations, surprises and thrillers. We got a little bit of everything in Week Zero. Eight of the teams in the Top 10 won last week. Five other ranked teams lost, but three of the four were either to ranked teams or teams that were in a higher classification.
Below is this week’s SBLive/High School on SI Arkansas Top 25.
- Little Rock Parkview(1-0)
The Patriots represented Arkansas well in defeating Melissa High School, one of Texas’s top Class 5A Division II teams on their home field.
Senior running back Monterrio Elston scored two rushing touchdowns to fuel the 27-20 Saturday night.
Elston, a Kansas State commit, rushed for a game-high 158 yards on 13 carries and scored on runs of 68 and 61 yards.
Parkview will be a favorite in every game they play the rest of the season, including next week’s home opener against Class 5A upstart Maumelle and the week after at home against 7A power Bryant.
2. Fayetteville (1-0)
The Bulldogs had little problem with Cabot, running past the Panthers 48-13. Senior transfer QB Garyt Odom passed for more than 300 yards in the road win. Fayetteville hits the road one more time this nonconference season to play Broken Arrow, Okla. in the Tulsa area this week.
3. Bryant (1-0)
Three Jordan Walker touchdown passes in the fourth quarter saved the Hornets in a 52-42 win vs. Saline County rival Beton in the Salt Bowl. Despite forcing seven turnovers, Bryant trailed 28-24 to start the fourth quarter, but Walker promptly connected with Kamauri Austin, on the first of two TD strikes, and Bryant never trailed again. The Hornets make the long trip to St. Louis this week to face Christian Brothers College. CBC, who played for a state title last fall, rolled past Sacred Heart-Griffin 45-0 last week.
4. Greenwood (1-0)
The Bulldogs flexed their offensive muscle in a 70-35 win at Bentonville West. Four-star junior QB recruit Kane Archer led the way completing 25-of-29 passes for 287 yards and 3 TDs. He also ran 11 times for 113 yards and a TD. Senior receiver Isaiah Arrington, who received a scholarship offer to Southeast Missouri State this summer, caught 9 passes for 142 yards and a TD. Junior running back Wesley Raggio ran 9 times for 142 yards and three scores.
Greenwood travels to River Valley Rival Fort Smith Northside Friday night where they will be the heavy favorite.
5. Conway (1-0)
The Wampus Cats officially welcomed senior transfer QB Grayson Wilson to the lineup with a 42-20 win at Jonesboro. Wilson, a University of Arkansas commit, was 9 of 13 passing for 229 yards and 2 touchdowns. The win was a nice tune-up for a big early showdown against No. 6 Bentonville at home this week.
6. Bentonville (0-1)
The inexperienced Tigers showed some resolve falling behind Oklahoma large-school power Union last week and eventually dropping a 42-35 overtime decision. We give Bentonville the grace of playing a tough out-of-state opponent and leave them at No. 6.
The Tigers don’t have time to hang their heads, as they travel to central Arkansas to play No. 5 Conway Friday night.
7. Pulaski Academy (1-0)
PA continued its dominance of Joe T. Robinson in a 35-21 season-opening win. It gets a bit tougher this week as the Bruins travel to Mississippi to face Magnolia State private-school power Madison-Ridgeland. PA knocked MRA off 45-43 with a last-second field goal last season. MRA is already 3-0 on the season with an early start to the season on Aug. 15.
8. Benton (0-1)
When the Panthers took a 28-24 lead on Bryant in the Salt Bowl game, things were promising. However, Benton, who coughed up seven turnovers, allowed Bryant to complete three TD passes and take control of the game. Benton made the final score 52-42 with a TD with no time left, but Bryant had control of the game after taking the lead. Benton has this week off and faces a struggling North Little Rock team in its home opener Sept. 13.
9. Shiloh Christian (1-0)
The Saints smoked Farmington 42-6 to avenge last season’s 31-28 loss which ended a 40-game conference winning streak. Shiloh travels to west Little Rock for the second time in as many years to face Little Rock Christian Friday night.
10. Harding Academy (0-0)
The Wildcats were idle last week. They kick off the 2024 season at Class 6A Marion, who barely hung on to beat Wynne in its opener.
11. Little Rock Christian
LRCA moves up a spot after edging El Dorado, 21-14 in the opener. The Warriors will have to play better to beat Shiloh Christian next week. The Saints invaded west Little Rock last year and won 43-22.
12. Bentonville West (0-1)
The Wolverines drop two notches after the lopsided loss to Greenwood. The Wolverines hope to rebound this week against Cabot, who took it on the chin to Fayetteville last week.
13. For Smith Southside (1-0)
The Mavericks came from behind to beat rival Northside, 34-27. Southside should remain undefeated aft this week as they play host to hapless Little Rock Central.
14. Wynne (1-0)
Class 5A Wynne proved it was improved after leading the Patriots 14-0 early and 20-14 at halftime. Marion did rally to win 34-28. They will have to play better to beat Harding Academy at home on Friday night.
15. Cabot (0-1)
A lighting delay and blowout made Cabot’s home opener unpleasant. They head Northwest Arkansas to play Bentonville West, who is also licking its wounds. This will be a welcome victory for whoever can secure it.
16. Mountain Home (1-0)
The Bombers started the season with a 43-21 drubbing of West Plains, Mo. The schedule gets a bit more difficult this week playing at rival Harrison, whose game with Branson, Mo. was canceled due to lightning after the Goblins took an early 7-3 lead.
17. Lake Hamilton (0-1)
For the second straight season, Hot Springs Lakeside stung their city rivals. This time, the Wolves fell 34-29. Lake Hamilton entertains struggling Little Rock Southwest this week hoping to even its record.
18. Jonesboro (0-1)
There is no shame in losing to Conway and JHS hung in for a while. The Hurricane welcome another ranked team to Cooksey-Johns Stadium. This week it is Joe T. Robinson.
19. Little Rock Catholic (1-0)
The Rockets came from behind to beat Class 5A Arkansas High 20-15 last week. They are off this week and host Nolan Catholic (Texas) High School at 2 p.m. Saturday Sept. 14.
20. Maumelle (1-0)
The Hornets looked strong blanking Sylvan Hills 36-0. They face a stiff test this week hosting Little Rock Parkview. This game will be a good barometer of how much improved they are from last season.
21. Joe T. Robinson (0-1)
The Senators fought hard in a loss at PA. They face another challenge playing up in class on the road against Jonesboro. These nonconference games will only make Robinson better in the 5A-Central Conference.
22. Valley View (1-0)
The Blazers scored on two turnovers and set up another TD with a turnover in a dominant 42-14 blowout of Poplar Bluff, Mo. The Blazers return home to face Searcy. The Lions routed Batesville 42-18.
23. Pine Bluff (0-1)
The Zebras lost a neutral site game to Millwood (Oklahoma City, Okla.), 14-0, at DeSoto, Texas. Pine Bluff hosts Kibmall (Dallas) Saturday.
24. Warren (0-1)
The Lumberjacks lost a hard-fought game to Class 5A Greenbriar, 41-34. Warren plays host to White Hall, who lost at Sheridan last week, Friday night.
25. Prescott (1-0)
The Curley Wolves rolled over Crossett, 53-10. They play Salem in a 3A showdown Thursday night at Hendrix College at Conway.