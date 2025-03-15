Chadwick vs. St. Elizabeth: Missouri boys basketball Class 1 state championship; preview, scoring, live updates
It’s a big day for Chadwick High School as it has the rare distinction of having both its boys and girls basketball teams playing for MSHSAA Class 1 basketball championships on Saturday, March 15.
The boys will have the first shot, as the Cardinals look to repeat as Class 1 champs when they take on St. Elizabeth at 6 p.m. inside Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
Chadwick is coming off its most dominant half of the season entering this game. Against Wheatland on Friday in the state semifinals, the Cardinals (22-7) led 27-25 at halftime in an intense defensive battle before holding Wheatland to just five points the entire second half – outscoring them 17-1 in the third quarter and 16-4 in the fourth.
Clayton Garrison had a huge game, nearly recording a rare form of triple double with 18 points, 17 rebounds and nine blocks in that win. He also had three assists and a steal. Prestin Kinyon also had a big game with 15 points and Tristan Smith had 13 points, four rebounds and four assists.
After beating Billings to win the District 4 championship, the Cardinals began the Class 1 Tournament with a 52-41 win over Eminence, then survived Risco (27-3) in a 64-60 overtime thriller. before besting Wheatland.
St. Elizabeth (22-9), the District 9 champion, has a lot of experience at state in the recent years but the Hornets are still in search of their first state championship. They last reached the state final in 2023 but took second. They also took second in 2020 and took third in 2019, 2021 and 2022.
They beat Braymer on Friday to get here, led by Gavin Williams with 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Nick Heckemeyer had 12 points, while Kyson Green and Carter Reinkemeyer each had 11 points. Eli Kemna had nine points.
The District 9 champion, the Hornets began the Class 1 Tournament with a 54-48 win over Northeast (Cairo), then handed Green City (28-1) its only loss in a 66-64 thriller in the quarterfinals before besting Braymer.
Follow along and refresh regularly as we will post live updates and scores in the space below once the game starts.
Chadwick vs. St. Elizabeth: MSHSAA boys Class 1 state championship; scoring, live updates
Live updates will go here once the game begins.
