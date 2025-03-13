Fair Grove vs. Principia: MSHSAA Class 3 girls Basketball State Championship preview, scoring, live updates
HOW TO WATCH FAIR GROVE (27-4) vs. PRINCIPIA (26-5)
What: MSHSAA Class 3 championship game
When: 5 p.m., March 13
Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia
How to watch the live stream online: You can watch it live on MSHSAA.tv
Follow live game stats here
PREGAME PREVIEW
Fair Grove looks to continue the dominance of Southwest Missouri in Class 3 basketball.
Since the 2013-14 season, the 417 has won all but two titles in titles, a good chunk thanks to Strafford winning five in a row from 2016-20.
Fair Grove has won the last two titles — with two different coaches — and will look to make it three in a row tonight. Dating back to the 2002-03 season, Southwest Missouri has had a team in the finals 18 of those 22 years.
This matchup on paper will be a good one with the No. 1-ranked Lady Eagles against No. 2-ranked Principia.
Last year, Principia made the Class 2 finals and moved up due to the championship factor MSHSAA uses with private schools.
The Lady Panthers have knocked off No. 3 Centralia, No. 4 South Shelby and No. 8 Portageville to reach the finals. In the semifinal win against Portageville, Nya Walker had 14 and Dasia Scott had 12. Guard Loganne Love had 8 points and 5 assists.
Principia has won seven in a row — the last loss coming to Class 6 champion Incarnate Word on Feb. 15. The St. Louis school has also lost to Quincy, Ill., Link Academy, Jackson and Lift for Life Academy, the Class 4 champions last year.
Fair Grove beat No. 10 Lone Jack, 55-22, in the semifinals on Wednesday.
Brooke Daniels and Abbey Green both had 14, while Ashton Bell added 12.
The Lady Eagles have won 13 in a row, which included a win over El Dorado Springs in the playoffs. That win was a rematch of the state title game last year.
Three of Fair Grove’s four losses have come against Class 6 schools.
Fair Grove vs. Principia, MSHSAA Class 3 state final; scoring, updates
Will update once the game starts