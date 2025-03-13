High School

Fair Grove vs. Principia: MSHSAA Class 3 girls Basketball State Championship preview, scoring, live updates

Fair Grove will look to earn a 3-peat, while Principia aims for 1st state championship

Cody Thorn

The Fair Grove Lady Eagles took on the Hillcrest Lady Hornets in the White Division championship game at the O'Reilly Family Event Center during the Pink and White Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024.
The Fair Grove Lady Eagles took on the Hillcrest Lady Hornets in the White Division championship game at the O'Reilly Family Event Center during the Pink and White Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

HOW TO WATCH FAIR GROVE (27-4) vs. PRINCIPIA (26-5)

What: MSHSAA Class 3 championship game

When: 5 p.m., March 13

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia

How to watch the live stream online: You can watch it live on MSHSAA.tv 

Follow live game stats here

PREGAME PREVIEW

Fair Grove looks to continue the dominance of Southwest Missouri in Class 3 basketball.

Since the 2013-14 season, the 417 has won all but two titles in titles, a good chunk thanks to Strafford winning five in a row from 2016-20.

Fair Grove has won the last two titles — with two different coaches — and will look to make it three in a row tonight. Dating back to the 2002-03 season, Southwest Missouri has had a team in the finals 18 of those 22 years. 

This matchup on paper will be a good one with the No. 1-ranked Lady Eagles against No. 2-ranked Principia.

Last year, Principia made the Class 2 finals and moved up due to the championship factor MSHSAA uses with private schools.

The Lady Panthers have knocked off No. 3 Centralia, No. 4 South Shelby and No. 8 Portageville to reach the finals. In the semifinal win against Portageville, Nya Walker had 14 and Dasia Scott had 12. Guard Loganne Love had 8 points and 5 assists.

Principia has won seven in a row — the last loss coming to Class 6 champion Incarnate Word on Feb. 15. The St. Louis school has also lost to Quincy, Ill., Link Academy, Jackson and Lift for Life Academy, the Class 4 champions last year.

Fair Grove beat No. 10 Lone Jack, 55-22, in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Brooke Daniels and Abbey Green both had 14, while Ashton Bell added 12.

The Lady Eagles have won 13 in a row, which included a win over El Dorado Springs in the playoffs. That win was a rematch of the state title game last year.

Three of Fair Grove’s four losses have come against Class 6 schools.

Fair Grove vs. Principia, MSHSAA Class 3 state final; scoring, updates

Will update once the game starts 

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

