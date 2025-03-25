Final Top 25 Missouri high school boys basketball rankings (3/25/2025)
The 2024-25 high school boys basketball season is a wrap in Missouri.
As such, here is High School On SI's final edition of the statewide Top 25.
1. Oak Park (31-1)
Oak Park was the best team in Missouri from start to finish. They were one of the best public schools nationally and showed lots of resolve in the state championship game going +14 in the second half.
2. Vashon (27-2)
Vashon was a close second on this list. Their only two losses came to DePaul Prep and Oak Park. The best defensive team in Missouri, this was a group that brought excitement and closed out a chapter of Wolverine basketball.
3. Principia (31-1)
Principia finishes third and has a chance to be the top-ranked team in the state next season. Jay Blossom will return his entire starting lineup plus a handful of key depth pieces. Which class they compete in for playoffs will be interesting to watch.
4. Webster Groves (27-5)
The Statesmen got better than any team in the state from start to finish. Justin Mathes did a tremendous job coaching this group. Scottie Adkinson was quite literally a few free throws away from inventing the 60/40/90 club. An incredible talent.
5. Chaminade (20-12)
Chaminade tested themselves with a tough schedule this season. There was a lot of honor in how they competed vs. Oak Park in the first half. This is a group that loses a lot of depth but returns key players.
6. De Smet (25-4)
De Smet is deserving of the No. 6 spot despite a district championship loss to Chaminade. They’ll graduate a ton of production and retool next season. A lot of responsibility will rest on Jordan Boyd, Ian Thomas and Will Foulk moving forward.
7. Nixa (29-3)
Nixa proved at state just how close the margins are. They fought with Oak Park from start to finish in a style similar to how they’ve played all season. This team was for real. Adam McKnight took his game to another level in his sophomore season.
8. Kickapoo (25-4)
Kickapoo was another team that, despite losing in district to Nixa, was one of the best teams in the state. They won 25 games and played a tough schedule outside of Springfield. Jackson Shorter won conference player of the year.
9. Sikeston (26-4)
It was very apparent watching Webster Groves and Sikeston play that those were the two best teams in Class 5. The Bulldogs took the lead with under 30 seconds but ultimately fell short. A strong season overall.
10. Rockhurst (23-5)
Rockhurst had all the pieces to make a run this season. In the end they fell one game short of state but did extremely well overall winning their district in the process. The team had a talented senior class and returns key juniors next season.
11. Summit Christian (27-5)
Summit Christian was not a team on these rankings much of the year. The playoffs proved that they deserved to have been. On their route to a state title game they defeated Raytown and Parkview, who both had great seasons. 2027 Mike Thomas III is a name to know moving forward.
12. North Kansas City (20-7)
North Kansas City was without question the next best team on this list in Class 6. The Hornets were consistent and won 20 games on a limited schedule.
13. Westminster (25-7)
Westminster won big games during their playoff run and put themselves in a position to win a title. All in all, it was an extremely successful season for the Wildcats. 2027 Will Powers has solidified himself among the best statewide.
14. Benton (28-4)
Benton started to reach a new level during the playoffs. It’s a talented roster built around Lincoln Goodwin, Jason Simmons and Mach Mayom. Their fans should be excited for next season since they return this entire core.
15. Montgomery County (28-2)
Montgomery County was the second best team in all of Class 3. Had they not run into Principia in the quarterfinals, it’s safe to assume that would’ve been a potential state championship matchup. Clayton Parker was one of, if not, the best big in the state.
16. Logan-Rogersville (28-4)
Rogersville was one of the best teams in Class 4 this season. Next year they’re set to return a big portion of their production in the form of Chase Branham, Titus Moore, Marcus Moore and Sutton Shook.
17. Blue Springs South (22-8)
Blue Springs South was one of the biggest surprises in the state this season. They won 22 games and built a foundation for the future. The cherry on top was winning District 7.
18. John Burroughs (21-7)
Burroughs was almost certainly one game away from state. Their district matchup against Westminster had a lot at stake. With Tristan Reed and Sheek Pearson returning, this is a team that could be very good next season.
19. Battle (20-9)
Battle was the best team start to finish in the CMAC. They were led by sophomore Brandon Rooks who will be back and a staple of their lineup the next two years.
20. Raytown (24-5)
Raytown had a great season, putting this program in a position to win for years down the road. This was an important season continuing to build culture. Their seniors paved the way.
21. Staley (21-7)
This Staley team will be remembered for their resolve and strong finish to the regular season. Avian Webb and Xavier Wislon are two seniors who will likely be signed this spring.
22. Vianney (18-11)
Vianney played Webster Groves tight in their district championship loss. Ultimately, this team will be remembered because of Luke Walsh. He had one of the most prolific scoring seasons in recent memory.
23. Rolla (23-6)
Another strong season for Rolla. Their 2026 group will give it one more go next season. They have been close in districts the past few seasons. Ethan Brown is an electrifying talent.
24. Timberland (26-2)
Timberland had a strong season and one of the better senior duos in the greater St. Louis area. Their offensive output was impressive.
25. Farmington (26-3)
Farmington was another team that had a great senior core and won a handful of games that many didn’t expect them to. Their Jan. 14 win vs. Sikston was the highlight of a successful season.