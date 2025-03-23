High School On SI's Missouri postseason boys basketball awards
Missouri Boys Basketball Player of the Year
Scottie Adkinson (Webster Groves)
Adkinson earned this award based on postseason performance alone, but he also had a tremendous regular season. Class 5 was loaded with top-tier guards such as Luke Walsh, Zyree Collins, PJ Farmer and Ramello Smith. For these reasons, he was named second-team all-state. Fast-forward six more games and he’s a champion who went on a dominant postseason stretch. That’s the important part in the end. Nobody in the state played at a higher level when stakes were high.
Missouri Boys Basketball Coach of the Year
Jimmy McKinney (Vashon)
This is an award that always has a handful of deserving candidates. Sherron Collins led Oak Park to a dominant season in his second year at the school. Justin Mathes had a group that improved more than any team in the state from start to finish at Webster Groves. Jay Blossom has turned Principia into a powerhouse in just three seasons. All are more than deserving. With that being said, nobody dealt with the unique set of circumstances that McKinney did. First, he had to take over for a coaching legend in Tony Irons. Next, he lost an all-state player in the form of Mizzou commit Nicholas Randall in addition to a three-year starter at point guard in Christian Williams. Despite this, he led his team to a Class 4 championship in dominating fashion.
Missouri Boys Basketball Freshman of the Year
Miles Simpson (Webster Groves)
Simpson proved to be the most productive freshman in the state from start to finish. He averaged 10.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. The athletic 6-foot-6 wing played his role at a high level. In the postseason, his play lifted this team and brought energy during key moments. His ability to guard multiple positions and cover up shots at the rim was impressive.
Missouri Boys Basketball Stockriser of the Year
Quentin Coleman (Principia)
Coleman elevated his game in a major way. As a sophomore he averaged 10.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Fast-forward a year and he averaged 19.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, leading Principia to its first state championship. Like most on these lists, winning a state championship pushed him over the top. His scoring output nearly doubled while efficiency continued to improve.
Missouri Boys Basketball Defensive Player of the Year
Dehrio McCaskill (Vashon)
Nobody made the impact that McCaskill did on the defensive end. He can effectively guard any position on the floor at 6-foot-4. A high motor and elite jumping ability are the two biggest reasons why. His ability to switch and smother guards on-ball while still bringing weak-side shot blocking and elite transition defense sets him apart. Defense is almost certainly the main reason why Southern Illinois University Edwardsville head coach Brian Barone chose to sign McCaskill.
