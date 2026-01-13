Five-Star Texas Signee Addison Bjorn Is Putting Together a Historic Senior Season at Park Hill South
The Texas Longhorns hooked one of the biggest fish in the pond when they scored a commitment and signature from 2026 star forward Addison Bjorn. She's swimming laps around the competition this season.
The 6-foot-2 Park Hill South small forward has opened the 2025-26 campaign with a stretch of dominance that looks every bit like the résumé of a five-star recruit, piling up production in Missouri’s largest class while continuing to redefine herself as one of the nation’s most impactful two-way players.
Bjorn entered the week averaging 27.5 points, 14.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.8 blocks and 2.0 steals per game for the Lady Panthers, who . She has recorded a double-double in every game this season, extending her personal streak to 12 straight games and pushing her long-running consistency even further — Bjorn has now scored in double figures in 61 consecutive games dating back to her sophomore year.
That production is the latest chapter in a career that has already placed Bjorn among the elite in the 2026 class nationally. The five-star senior is ranked No. 10 in ESPN’s 2026 SportsCenter Next 100 and signed with Texas on Nov. 20, 2025, choosing the Longhorns after receiving 44 scholarship offers.
A Senior Season That Started With a Statement
Bjorn’s final high school season began with a performance that immediately reset expectations.
In the season opener on Nov. 24, she tied her career high with 48 points and added 16 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks in a 57-51 win against Liberty North, lifting Park Hill South to a 5-0 start. The scoring outburst not only marked the highest total of her career, but also set the tone for a senior season built on nightly consistency.
Since then, Bjorn has turned in double-doubles across the board. She scored 24 points with 17 rebounds in a 60-31 win against Truman on Dec. 2 and followed with 21 points and 17 rebounds in a 41-36 win against Lee’s Summit two nights later. She continued that trend against Park Hill, Raymore-Peculiar, St. Teresa’s Academy and St. Joseph Lafayette, anchoring the Lady Panthers on both ends regardless of result.
Win or lose, Bjorn produces every time out. In a 56-55 loss to Quincy (Illinois) last weekend Bjorn finished with 33 points and 16 rebounds — 6 on the offensive glass and 10 on the defensive end — while adding 2 assists and a steal. Her game is inevitable.
Across the first 10 games, she has totaled 275 points and 149 rebounds, including 36 offensive and 97 defensive boards, while maintaining a presence as both a primary scorer and a defensive disruptor.
At her current pace, Bjorn is on track to surpass 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds at some point this season. She entered the year with 1,636 points and 778 rebounds and has continued to close in on both marks while anchoring Park Hill South on both ends of the floor.
Five-Star Dominance in Missouri’s Biggest Class
Bjorn’s senior surge didn’t come out of nowhere.
The Lady Panthers went 26-4 during her first season in 2022-23, followed by a 15-12 mark in 2023-24 and a 28-1 campaign last winter. Over that span, Bjorn has compiled 1,911 career points, 927 rebounds, 323 assists, 71 blocks and 234 steals, shooting 49.8% from the field (687 of 1,379).
As a freshman, Bjorn averaged 18.4 points per game and scored in double figures in 28 of 30 contests, recording the first double-double of her career in her fourth high school game. That early scoring punch laid the foundation for a sophomore season defined by growth and versatility.
In 2023-24, she averaged 18.71 points and 11.46 rebounds per game, posted 17 double-doubles in 24 outings and set career highs in both points and rebounds in back-to-back games against Liberty late in the season. By her junior year, Bjorn had become a complete offensive engine, averaging 21.9 points, 11.62 rebounds and 3.28 assists while recording 19 double-doubles and scoring in double figures in all 29 games.
That steady climb has culminated in a senior season where she’s producing at her highest level yet — and doing it while facing the defensive attention that comes with being one of the most heavily scouted players in the country.
From Scorer to Defensive Force
While Bjorn’s scoring totals draw headlines, her evolution on the defensive end has been just as significant.
Her rebounding numbers have surged each season, growing from 5.3 per game as a freshman to 11.62 as a junior and nearly 15 per game so far this winter. Along with that has come a rise in defensive impact, as she’s averaging nearly 2 blocks and 2 steals per game as a senior while serving as Park Hill South’s primary interior presence and perimeter stopper.
That two-way profile has translated seamlessly to the international stage.
Bjorn is a three-time gold medalist with USA Basketball, earning titles at the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship, the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup and the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup. She has represented the United States at every level from U16 through U19 and was named to the 2026 USA Women’s Nike Hoop Summit Team earlier this month.
At the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup in Czechia, Bjorn averaged 6.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 6 games as the United States went 7-0. She previously averaged 9.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists during the U17 World Cup run in 2024 and helped the U16 team go undefeated at the Americas Championship in 2023.
Those experiences, combined with high-level competition through All Iowa Attack, have helped shape Bjorn into the polished, physical and defensively engaged player she is today.
Now, with the back half of her senior season ahead, Bjorn is firmly in control of her final high school chapter — dominating Class 6, extending historic streaks and sharpening the game she’ll soon take to Austin. There's just one more piece of hardware she'd like to pick up along the way — a state championship.