With the Missouri boys high school basketball season officially in the books, we're proud to announce our end of season awards. These honors are based on overall performance with a heavy emphasis on postseason production, combined with total team impact and individual growth from the opening tip of the season to the final buzzer.

Missouri Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Quentin Coleman, Principia

Quentin Coleman entered the season with enormous expectations, and he didn't just meet them — he surpassed them. This award had three legitimate candidates throughout the year, with Scottie Adkinson and Chase Branham both building strong cases of their own. Coleman slowly and surely began to create separation as the season progressed.

Standout performances at the prestigious City of Palms Classic and the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions — two of the most competitive high school showcases in the country — signaled to a national audience that Coleman was operating at a different level. He wasn't just the best player in Missouri; he was proving himself among the elite prospects in the country.

The ultimate closure moment came in the state championship game, where Coleman erupted for 50 points, putting an exclamation mark on a dominant season. He is not only the Missouri Player of the Year but a serious candidate for national Player of the Year honors, and one whose stock among college programs and recruiting analysts has risen significantly throughout the year.

Missouri Boys Basketball Large School Coach of the Year

Travis Wallace, MICDS

Travis Wallace has built a reputation as one of Missouri's most consistent and respected coaches throughout his career, but this season elevated him to an entirely new tier. Leading MICDS to a state championship was more than just a crowning achievement — it was a statement.

Wallace guided a tight-knit group of seniors who have been together for four years, a continuity that paid off when it mattered most. MICDS is widely recognized as one of the most prestigious academic institutions in the state, with rigorous admissions standards that create real recruiting limitations compared to other large-school programs. Many in the basketball community questioned whether the school could ever compete at the highest level on the big stage. Wallace answered every one of those doubts.

He architected one of the most disciplined and suffocating defenses in the state, and his in-game adjustments over the course of a four-month grind proved he had the answers at every turn. With this title, Wallace has cemented himself as one of the most accomplished coaches of the decade in Missouri high school basketball.

Missouri Boys Basketball Small School Coach of the Year

Jay Blossom, Principia

There was no debate here. Jay Blossom is the unanimous Small School Coach of the Year, and the case for him goes well beyond the borders of Missouri.

His Principia Panthers aren't just the best small school team in the state — they are widely regarded as one of the best high school programs in the entire country this season. The conversation has even extended to historical comparisons, with a strong argument to be made that this group rivals — or surpasses — the legendary 2015-16 Chaminade squad led by a young Jayson Tatum, now a perennial NBA All-Star.

Blossom deliberately constructed one of the most challenging schedules a Missouri small school program has ever faced, seeking out nationally ranked opponents rather than padding the record. The team responded by going 29-2, a final record that was just a handful of possessions away from a perfect, undefeated season. They collected numerous wins over nationally ranked programs, proving they could compete with anyone in the country regardless of classification.

The season ended in dominant fashion, with a 98-34 victory in the Class 3 state championship — a margin that said everything about the gap between Principia and the rest of the field.

Missouri Boys Basketball Freshman of the Year

Bronx Ganaway, Boonville

Even before the first game was played, Bronx Ganaway was the consensus favorite to take home this award. And while he's the undisputed winner, it would be a disservice not to acknowledge Stacy Sorrell, who put together a genuinely impressive résumé. Sorrell served as the starting point guard for CBC and averaged 18.5 points per game.

But Ganaway is the headliner. The 6-foot-8 wing out of Boonville has been the most talked-about young prospect in Mid-Missouri for good reason. He carries the rare combination of tantalizing upside and immediate, demonstrable production. He didn't just flash potential, he delivered results night after night. As the season progressed, Ganaway showed he can impact games in multiple ways, from scoring and rebounding to facilitating and defending.

Boonville now has a cornerstone to build around, and if Ganaway continues on this trajectory, the program has a legitimate chance to compete at the highest levels of Missouri basketball for the next several seasons.

Missouri Boys Basketball Defensive Player of the Year

Gary Johnson, St. Mary's

Gary Johnson, the bouncy and relentless senior from St. Mary's Southside Catholic, edged out Mamadou Barry of Vianney in what was one of the tightest individual races of any award category this season. Barry was exceptional in his own right, but Johnson's combination of instincts, athleticism, and statistical dominance ultimately gave him the edge.

No player in the state stuffed the defensive stat sheet quite like Johnson. He averaged an extraordinary 5.2 stocks — steals plus blocks combined — per game, a number that reflects not just his effort but his elite-level athleticism and basketball IQ. At 6-foot-4, his shot-blocking ability is genuinely rare. Most players his height are neutralized at the rim by bigger opponents, but Johnson's explosive vertical and timing allow him to alter and reject shots that most guards simply cannot reach.

Johnson is, by most accounts, the best pure athlete in the state of Missouri. He spent this season making opponents feel every bit of it.

Missouri Boys Basketball Most Improved Player

Keller Daugherty, Lee's Summit

If there is one player in Missouri who made the largest single-season leap in 2025-26, it is Keller Daugherty. In the span of less than a year, Daugherty went from a raw, projectable prospect to a polished, college-ready contributor. The transformation was both physical and technical.

Physically, Daugherty evolved from a lanky 6-foot-7 forward into a defined 6-foot-10 wing/forward with increasingly physicality and the frame college programs covet. Statistically, the growth was even more dramatic: after averaging just 2.3 points per game as a sophomore, he exploded for 14.1 points per game as a junior — nearly a sixfold increase in scoring production.

What makes Daugherty truly dangerous at his size is his shooting ability. He knocked down 31 three-pointers on the season, a number that's difficult to find from players approaching seven feet. Add in 40 total blocks, and you have a prospect who can impact the game on both ends of the floor. Daugherty has positioned himself as one of the premier junior prospects in the state of Missouri heading into his senior season.

Missouri Boys Basketball Sixth Man of the Year

Kingston Money, Principia

Kingston Money would be a starter — likely a featured one — at virtually any other program in the state of Missouri. The fact that he comes off the bench for Principia is less a reflection of his ability and more a testament to just how deep this Panthers roster truly is.

Despite his reserve role, Money was named an all-conference player this season and averaged 8.8 points per game — a number that is uncommon for a player in a sixth-man capacity at the high school level. He provided instant energy, scoring punch, and playmaking every time he stepped on the floor, giving Principia a genuine second wave that most opponents simply couldn't match.

Money holds a growing list of Division I scholarship offers, further confirming that the talent concentrated in this Principia program is unlike anything seen in recent Missouri high school basketball history. With several key contributors potentially moving on, Money is expected to step into a much larger role next season.