Jackson Cantwell sweeps national shot put titles at Nike Outdoor Nationals in 'likely' his final high school meet
Without being in his head, it’s difficult to know exactly how Jackson Cantwell felt stepping into the thrower’s ring for quite possibly the final time in his high school career.
But what he was feeling afterward was unmistakable.
As he’s done so many times before, Cantwell gave the crowd one final show.
A day after winning the U20 national shot put title at the USA Track and Field Championships, Cantwell returned to Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, and closed out his prep track career by winning the Boys Shot Put national championship at the USA Track and Field Nike Outdoor Nationals. His best throw came on his final attempt of the meet - a monster mark of 71 feet, 8 inches.
Save for a foul on his fourth attempt - and first of the finals - each of Cantwell’s throws got progressively better. His opener in Flight 3 still led the field at 67-9 3/4. His second throw measured 68-11 1/4, and his third landed at 69-0 3/4.
After the foul in Round 4, Cantwell responded with a 71-3 1/4 bomb. Then, on what was most likely his final competitive throw in high school, he ripped it 71-8 to secure the national title.
Cantwell competed for Nike Elite.
A Missouri native and incoming senior, has said he plans to enroll early at Miami, Florida, where he will play football for Mario Cristobal’s Hurricanes, though he at least slightly left the door open for a comeback after winning the MSHSAA Class 5 shot put and discus titles three weeks ago. Saturday’s throw marked another signature moment in what will go down as one of the most dominant high school throwing careers ever - and it only took three seasons.
On Friday, Cantwell took the Men’s U20 national title with the 6 kilogram shot - winning with a throw of 69-8. He became the youngest athlete in the field to claim the top spot, beating out Ethan Thomas of Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Ben Smith of Hortonville, Wisconsin. That throw placed Cantwell fifth all-time in U.S. Junior records using the heavier international shot.
It came just weeks after Cantwell won the Class 5 Missouri state titles in both shot put and discus. His winning throw at state - 76-11 1/4 - placed him second all-time in high school outdoor competition and third overall in U.S. prep history.
Saturday’s Boys Shot Put final wasn’t filled with suspense. Cantwell jumped to the top on his first throw and never let go of the lead. But the buzz came with every step into the ring - not because the win was in doubt, but because of what he might do next.
Ashton Hearn of Germantown, Tennessee, surged into second with a big final throw of 68-11 3/4. Hearn had been sitting at 64-10 3/4 before that jump. Paul Hoekman of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, took third at 68-2 1/4.
But the weekend still ended like most weekends do for Jackson Cantwell - with him standing over the competition.
Cantwell by the Numbers
Jackson Cantwell's dominance over the final month of his career
Event: Nike Outdoor Nationals (June 20-21, 2025)
Location: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon
School: Nixa High School, Nixa, Missouri
Class: 2026
College commit: Miami (Florida) - Football
Friday - U20 Men's Shot Put (6 kg)
Result: 1st place (U20 national champion)
Best throw: 69-8
Historical note: Ranks No. 5 all-time in U.S. Junior history with 6 kg shot
Beat: Ethan Thomas (University of North Dakota; Grand Forks, North Dakota), Ben Smith (University of Oregon; Hortonville, Wisconsin)
Saturday - Boys Shot Put
Result: 1st place (Nike Outdoor Nationals champion)
Best throw: 71-8
The throws
Throw 1: 67-9 3/4
Throw 2: 68-11 1/4
Throw 3: 69-0 3/4
Throw 4: Foul
Throw 5: 71-3 1/4
Throw 6: 71-8
Significance: Most likely the last competition throws of his historical high school career
State performance (MSHSAA Class 5, May 2025)
Shot put winning throw: 76-11 3/4
Significance: The throw placed him No. 2 all-time in U.S. high school outdoor history and No. 3 overall in U.S. prep history in the shot put