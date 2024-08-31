Detroit Lions wide receiver has number retired by his high school
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI – Jameson Williams couldn’t stop smiling.
The Detroit Lions wide receiver returned to his hometown on Friday to have his jersey retired by his high school and from the moment he stepped back into the stadium at Cardinal Ritter College Prep he was greeted by friendly faces.
During the halftime ceremony to retire his No. 3 jersey – currently worn by standout senior running back Jamarion Parker, a University of Nebraska pledge – Williams soaked it all in, filming a highlight package on the video board with his phone and then recorded the crowd gathered around him on the turf field.
“It’s exciting, it’s amazing,” Williams said. “Seeing some things like this, it’s something that you always dream of as a kid, getting your jersey honored, getting your jersey retired.”
“I’m not gonna lie, I really imagined this on the NFL level,” Williams added. “Maybe this is just the start. I have a goal to get my jersey retired in the NFL one day. So this is just the start to the next level, a stepping stone to the top.”
Williams, who started out at Ohio State before transferring and then starring at the University of Alabama, spoke about trying to be a role model and an example to show the current Cardinal Ritter players an example of what could be possible for them to aspire to.
The former first-round pick for the Lions didn’t have to look far for a more specific example considering the No. 3 jersey is still shining under the lights with Parker, who scored four touchdowns in Friday’s 44-6 victory over visiting Jackson.
When asked about a current player wearing his number, Williams joked about what the school would do now that it was being retired before giving his blessing for the lightning-quick running back to continue wearing it for the rest of his senior season.
“I was just trying to see what they are going to do,” Williams said, laughing. “How’s he wearing that and it’s being about to be retired at halftime? He’d probably be straight to wear it the rest of the season though. Maybe they blessed him. We’ve got to go three-peat. We’ve got to get three state championships. That’s what we’re going for – three back to back to back.
Williams has watched the Lions’ recent run of success.
His senior season ended with a loss in the state championship game, but he’s seen this current crop win back-to-back state titles and go 29-0 since the start of the 2022 season.
“I always watch the team,” Williams said. “I’ve seen them win state two years in a row. I ain’t win one state championship; I only went to one state championship. I feel like that’s big for the whole school.”
Williams is working to push the Detroit Lions to a new level of success while seeking to become one of the top receivers in the league.
The No. 12 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Williams missed most of his rookie season while recovering from an ACL tear he suffered at Alabama. He missed four games due to suspension during his second season, but finished with 24 receptions for 354 yards and two touchdowns over his final 12 games.
“I expect a lot more. I want to be the best to ever play the game at my position and I’m just getting started,” Williams told ESPN.com. “I feel like I’ve got a long way to go. I’ve got a lot of stuff to work on and it’s just that. I just keep my head down and keep working. I know I can be better every day at a little something.”
The Detroit Lions went 12-5 a year ago and won two playoff games before losing to the 49ers in the NFC championship game, 34-31. In that game, Williams scored two touchdowns – a 42-yard run in the first quarter and a 3-yard reception in the fourth – and matched his season total.
Now the Lions, and Williams, have higher hopes for the future.
This season, Williams is joined on the Detroit roster with five other players from the greater St. Louis area: tight end Sam LaPorta (Highland High School in Illinois), punter Jack Fox (Ladue High School), rookie sixth-round pick defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (De Smet High School), rookie undrafted wide receiver Isaiah Williams (Trinity High School) and rookie undrafted offensive lineman Michael Niese (St. Louis University High School).
“Last season we had something going good,” Williams said Friday. “We just have to stay on that track and keep going up, the way we want to go. We can’t let one bad day or one bad week mess up nothing. We’ve got goals set that we want for ourselves, we work hard, and this Sunday is going to be a showcase against the Rams on Sunday night.”
Watch Missouri high school sports on the NFHS Network
Want to watch your favorite team live in action? You can watch several Missouri high school football games each week live on the NFHS Network: Watch live on the NFHS Network
Download the SBLive Sports app
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
- Nate Latsch | latsch@scorebooklive.com