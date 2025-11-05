High School

Kansas City Suburban Conference Announces 2025 Realignment as Excelsior Springs Departs for Midland Empire

The Great Kansas City Suburban Conference reshapes its divisions after Excelsior Springs’ move to the Midland Empire, leaving 27 schools and shifting key programs like Lee’s Summit North and Ruskin

Paul Halfacre

The powerhouse program gets shifted for the remainder of the year
The powerhouse program gets shifted for the remainder of the year / David Smith

The Great Kansas City Suburban Conference has undergone its realignment this year, a little differently, with the imminent departure of Excelsior Springs.

Excelsior Springs is leaving for its new home in the Midland Empire Conference, effective with 2026-27 school year, leaving the Suburban Conference with 27 schools. The Tigers' exit is based on a desire for a more balanced postseason competition, expanded development opportunities on the middle school level and more schedule flexibility. The school may, however, face increased travel demands in their new conference.

In their final football season in the KCSC Blue Division, the Tigers posted a 2-8 record with their lone wins coming against Blue Division rivals Raytown South, 9-6, and Grandview, 22-7. The team's season ended in the first round of the playoffs with a 49-14 loss to Van Horn.

Of note, Lee's Summith North shifts from the Gold Division to the Red Division and Ruskin moves from the White Division to the Blue Division.

Here are the new divisions:

Suburban Gold

Blue Springs

Blue Springs South

Lee’s Summit

Lee’s Summit West

Liberty North

Raymore-Peculiar

Staley

Suburban Red

Lee’s Summit North

Liberty

North Kansas City

Oak Park

Park Hill

Park Hill South

St. Joseph Central

Suburban White

Belton

Fort Osage

Grain Valley

Platte County

Raytown

Truman

William Chrisman

Suburban Blue

Grandview

Kearney

Raytown South

Ruskin

Smithville

Winnetonka

Published
Paul Halfacre
PAUL HALFACRE

Paul Halfacre has been a multimedia journalist since 2011. He's worked in Kentucky, Georgia, and Northern Missouri before coming to the St. Louis area in 2016 to cover the prep scene. Has stories, photos and video work published in multiple outlets. He began contributing to High School On SI.

Home/Missouri