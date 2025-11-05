Kansas City Suburban Conference Announces 2025 Realignment as Excelsior Springs Departs for Midland Empire
The Great Kansas City Suburban Conference has undergone its realignment this year, a little differently, with the imminent departure of Excelsior Springs.
Excelsior Springs is leaving for its new home in the Midland Empire Conference, effective with 2026-27 school year, leaving the Suburban Conference with 27 schools. The Tigers' exit is based on a desire for a more balanced postseason competition, expanded development opportunities on the middle school level and more schedule flexibility. The school may, however, face increased travel demands in their new conference.
In their final football season in the KCSC Blue Division, the Tigers posted a 2-8 record with their lone wins coming against Blue Division rivals Raytown South, 9-6, and Grandview, 22-7. The team's season ended in the first round of the playoffs with a 49-14 loss to Van Horn.
Of note, Lee's Summith North shifts from the Gold Division to the Red Division and Ruskin moves from the White Division to the Blue Division.
Here are the new divisions:
Suburban Gold
Blue Springs
Blue Springs South
Lee’s Summit
Lee’s Summit West
Liberty North
Raymore-Peculiar
Staley
Suburban Red
Lee’s Summit North
Liberty
North Kansas City
Oak Park
Park Hill
Park Hill South
St. Joseph Central
Suburban White
Belton
Fort Osage
Grain Valley
Platte County
Raytown
Truman
William Chrisman
Suburban Blue
Grandview
Kearney
Raytown South
Ruskin
Smithville
Winnetonka