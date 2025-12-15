2025 MFCA All-State Football Honors Released for Class 5, Class 6 Teams
The Missouri Football Coaches Association released its Class 5 and Class 6 all-state teams on Friday, and all three teams for each classification are jam-packed with some of the state's top performers.
In Class 5, Platte County again set the standard. Led by senior four-star quarterback and UCF signee Rocco Marriott and head coach Bill Utz, the Pirates rolled to a second consecutive state championship with a 34-28 overtime victory against Carthage. The win capped a perfect season and reinforced Platte County’s status as the class’s model of consistency, powered by an offense that rose to the occasion when the margin for error was thinnest.
To the surprise of no one, Marriott earned Offensive Player of the Year honors in Class 5, Utz was named Coach of the Year, and nine other Pirates (10 total) earned all-state honors, including six first-teamers (seven total).
Class 6 delivered the ultimate postseason surprise. Lee’s Summit rebounded from an 0-4 start to author a Cinderella run that stunned the state, punctuated by a 41-37 upset of No. 2-ranked Nixa in the state championship game. Senior Preston Hatfield turned in one of the most memorable performances in Show-Me Bowl history, breaking the event’s rushing record with 457 yards and four touchdowns on 33 carries to carry the Tigers to an unlikely title.
For their efforts, Lee's Summit swept the top three honors in Class 6, as Preston Hatfield won Offensive Player of the Year, junior Drew Benassi was named Defensive Player of the Year, and head coach Todd Miller was named Coach of the Year.
The Tigers finished with 10 all-state picks, including six on the first team.
2025 MFCA Class 5 and 6 All-State Teams
Class 5
Offensive Player of the Year
Rocco Marriott, sr., Platte County
Defensive Player of the Year
Jordan Brunnert, sr., Carthage
Coach of the Year
Bill Utz, Platte County
First Team
Offense
QB: Rocco Marriott, 6-3, 210, sr., Platte County
RB: Landon West, 5-9, 170, jr., Carthage
RB: Manny Ellis, 5-7, 167, sr., Cardinal Ritter
WR: Braiden Stevens, 5-10, 165, sr., Platte County
WR: Jacob Eberhart, 6-3, 215, sr., Kirkwood
WR: Leyton Usry, 6-0, 180, sr., Parkway West
TE: Jack Utz, 6-5, 225, sr., Platte County
ATH: Cash Lewandowski, 5-10, 190, jr., Rockhurst
OL: MJ Martsolf, 6-5, 330, sr., Carthage
OL: Kyler Kuhn, 6-3, 285, jr., St. Pius X (Kansas City)
OL: Quinn Lightle, 6-2, 240, sr., Platte County
OL: Preston Brashear, 6-3, 240, sr., Fort Osage
OL: Devin Walker, 6-4, 315, soph., Rockwood Summit
Defense
DL: Noah McCollum, 6-3, 260, jr., Eureka
DL: Cole Johnson, 5-11, 235, sr., Platte County
DE: Landon Bland, 6-4, 235, sr., Carthage
DE: Cale Buntz, 6-5, 220, sr., Platte County
LB: Jordan Brunnert, 6-1, 205, sr., Carthage
LB: Mason Marden, 6-3, 225, sr., Ladue Horton Watkins
LB: Marshaun Ivy, 6-3, 235, jr., Cardinal Ritter
LB: Cameron Falb, 6-0, 185, sr., Chaminade
LB: Carlos Baskerville, 5-11, 195, jr., Platte County
LB: Henry Coppinger, 6-1, 185, sr., Rockhurst
DB: Mason Casso, 6-0, 190, Rockwood Summit
DB: Frank Luckett, 5-11, 160, jr., Kirkwood
DB: Keiran Govan, 6-3, 195, jr., Republic
DB: Armon Weathers, 6-2, 175, sr., Raytown
Specialists
P: Owen Plocher, 6-2, 160, sr., Chaminade
K: Evan Wade, 6-2, 215, sr., Rockwood Summit
RET: Colton Petersmith, 6-1, 175, sr., Rolla
Second Team
Offense
QB: Zane Browning, 6-1, 190, sr., Carthage
RB: Adam Gisler, 5-9, 185, sr., Platte County
RB: Dawson Head, 6-0, 195, soph., Grain Valley
WR: Tres Baskerville, 5-10, 180, sr., Platte County
WR: Blake Thomas, 5-10, 175, jr., Rockhurst
WR: Elijah Lucas, 6-3, 205, sr., Cardinal Ritter
TE: Craig Ringe III, 6-0, 195, sr., Eureka
ATH: Tatem Tinsley, 6-1, 205, sr., Farmington
OL: Landon Harper, 6-3, 285, sr., Republic
OL: Connor Poole, 5-10, 235, sr., Cape Central
OL: Logan Bennett, 6-2, 240, sr., Grain Valley
OL: Keronn Parker-Lacey, 6-7, 310, sr., Cardinal Ritter
OL: Andrew Alvarez, 6-2, 285, sr., Branson
Defense
DL: Jocques Felix, 6-3, 300, sr., Cardinal Ritter
DL: Maui Sua, 6-3, 250, jr., Grain Valley
DE: Xavier Jackson, 6-3, 290, sr., Fort Zumwalt North
DE: Brendan Huddleston, 6-3, 245, sr., Kirkwood
LB: Randall Richardson, 5-11, 190, sr., Kirkwood
LB: Kaleb Norman, 5-10, 200, sr., Republic
LB: Josh McCarthy, 6-1, 210, jr., Farmington
LB: Jett Dalton, 6-0, 195, jr., Carthage
LB: Carter Davidson, 5-8, 180, jr., Fort Zumwalt East
DB: Anthony Williams, 5-8, 160, sr., Hazelwood East
DB: Mauricio Bears, 6-0, 200, sr., Fort Osage
DB: Malachi Johnson, 5-10, 170, jr., Cape Central
DB: Nathan Howard, 6-1, 185, jr., Fort Zumwalt North
Specialists
P: Colton Clyman, 6-0, 195, sr., Grain Valley
K: Weston Schofield, 5-8, 155, sr., Capital City
RET: Terrell King, 5-7, 130, jr., Grain Valley
Third Team
Offense
QB: Cooper Owens, 6-1, 175, sr., Kirkwood
RB: Jaylen Thomas, 5-10, 205, sr., Capital City
RB: Terrance Little, 5-7, 175, sr., Hazelwood East
WR: Trevor Heman, 6-1, 185, jr., Glendale
WR: Maquel Campbell, 5-9, 185, sr., North Point
ATH: Preston McCracken, 6-3, 200, sr., Republic
ATH: Keisean Rhone, 5-9, 185, sr., Neosho
OL: Micheal Poncavage, 6-1, 220, sr., Platte County
OL: Tanner Burch, 6-2, 300, sr., St. Pius X (Kansas City)
OL: Mayson Chasteen, 6-0, 240, sr., Capital City
OL: Patrick Pitts, 6-1, 290, sr., Raytown
OL: Ethan Leonard, 6-4, 285, jr., Jefferson City
OL: Louden Bolinger, 6-1, 245, jr., Webb City
Defense
DL: Oscar Chatman, 6-1, 260, sr., Hazelwood East
DL: Everson Tomlinson, 6-3, 320, sr., Neosho
DE: JaMont Brooks, 6-2, 225, sr., Parkway West
DE: Isaac Ward, 6-0, 190, sr., Fort Osage
LB: Zane Bone, 5-11, 230, sr., Eureka
LB: Jordan Sweeney, 6-1, 215, sr., Rockwood Summit
LB: Cameron Rose, 5-8, 180, sr., Lebanon
LB: Jude Miller, 6-1, 210, jr., Fort Zumwalt North
LB: Sam Wright, 6-1, 220, sr., Sedalia Smith-Cotton
DB: Ty’Ron Williams, 5-10, 155, sr., North Point
DB: Jack Mrozowicz, 6-0, 180, sr., Rolla
DB: Miles Lowe, 6-0, 200, jr., Chaminade
DB: Karsen Myers, 5-10, 165, sr., Webb City
Specialists
P: Weston Schofield, 5-8, 155, sr., Capital City
K: Elijah Phiri, 6-4, 200, Republic
RET: N/A
Class 6
Offensive Player of the Year
Preston Hatfield, sr., Lee’s Summit
Defensive Player of the Year
Drew Benassi, jr., Lee’s Summit
Coach of the Year
Todd Miller, Lee’s Summit
First Team
Offense
QB: Nick McClellan, 6-1, 195, sr., Christian Brothers College
QB: Ayden Wilhelm, 6-1, 175, sr., Blue Springs South
RB: Preston Hatfield, 5-8, 175, sr., Lee’s Summit
RB: Vic Williams, 5-8, 175, sr., Christian Brothers College
RB: Jayden McCaster, 5-7, 195, sr., Nixa
WR: Devin Staley, 6-1, 175, sr., Blue Springs
WR: Jerrail West, 6-2, 180, sr., Pattonville
TE: Ridge Janes, 6-5, 235, soph., De Smet Jesuit
ATH: Karsten Fiene, 6-2, 195, sr., Lee’s Summit
OL: Jonathan Pearcy, 6-4, 300, sr., Liberty
OL: Jackson Cantwell, 6-8, 320, sr., Nixa
OL: Will Seiler, 6-6, 295, jr., Lee’s Summit
OL: Brysen Wessell, 6-5, 275, sr., Jackson
OL: Gavin Dauby, 6-4, 295, sr., Christian Brothers
Defense
DL: Titan Davis, 6-5, 275, sr., De Smet Jesuit
DL: Ronelle Johnson, 6-4, 280, sr., Blue Springs
DE: Micah Crable, 6-3, 265, sr., Blue Springs
DE: Jonah Were, 6-3, 255, sr., Park Hill
LB: Prince Goldsby, 6-4, 215, jr., Blue Springs South
LB: Drew Benassi, 6-3, 215, jr., Lee’s Summit
LB: Cortlaan Collins, 6-2, 225, sr., Christian Brothers College
LB: Kobe Rhymes, 6-2, 220, jr., North Kansas City
LB: Talan Rowland, 5-10, 185, sr., Troy Buchanan
DB: Keenan Harris, 6-1, 215, sr., St. Louis University
DB: Dante Dixon, 5-11, 175, sr., Park Hill
DB: Randy Flint, 6-0, 178, sr., Nixa
DB: Bookee Kritza, 6-3, 190, jr., Rock Bridge
Specialists
P: Cesar Romero, 6-0, 195, sr., Blue Springs
K: Cade Williams, 6-0, 180, sr., Fort Zumwalt West
RET: Peyton Hatfield, 5-8, 165, sr., Lee’s Summit
Second Team
Offense
QB: Drew Parsons, 6-0, 180, sr., Jackson
RB: Jaylon Hampton, 5-7, 170, jr., Jackson
RB: Carter Dowell, 6-1, 205, sr., Troy Buchanan
RB: Cameran Sharp, 5-10, 170, soph., De Smet Jesuit
WR: Chris Harris, 5-10, 175, jr., Lee’s Summit West
WR: Jory Thoma, 6-1, 175, jr., Jackson
TE: Jack Brown, 6-5, 221, jr., Francis Howell Central
ATH: Austin Weaver, 6-1, 185, sr., Helias Catholic
OL: Holden Waring, 6-1, 320, sr., Lee’s Summit
OL: Brayden Harris, 6-6, 280, jr., Jackson
OL: Santiago Castillo, 6-7, 315, sr., De Smet Jesuit
OL: Stone Hosier, 6-3, 250, sr., Helias Catholic
OL: Hayden Mays, 6-5, 300, sr., Nixa
Defense
DL: Baron James, 6-4, 230, sr., Lafayette (Wildwood)
DL: Mat Gass, 6-3, 265, sr., Rock Bridge
DE: Ben Maskell, 6-0, 220, sr., Fort Zumwalt West
DE: George Richter, 6-3, 220, sr., Liberty
LB: Eli Homan, 5-11, 195, sr., Helias Catholic
LB: Joah Moore, 6-0, 200, jr., Jackson
LB: Mason Kinnan, 5-10, 195, sr., Lee’s Summit
LB: Jameer Sims, 6-2, 210, sr., Christian Brothers College
LB: Caleb Green, 6-1, 220, jr., Lee’s Summit North
DB: Cy Wilmes, 6-1, 195, jr., Blue Springs South
DB: Dayton Masters, 6-3, 180, sr., Lee’s Summit
DB: Trashundon Neal, 6-2, 180, sr., Liberty North
DB: Garrick Dixon, 6-1, 185, sr., Fort Zumwalt West
Specialists
P: Jonah Fields, 6-0, 170, jr., Nixa
K: Rocco DePrima, 5-11, 190, jr., Rock Bridge
RET: Ahmaun Fowler, 5-11, 175, sr., Kickapoo
Third Team
Offense
QB: Brady Micek, 6-0, 183, sr., Lafayette (Wildwood)
RB: Zemar Chatam, 5-10, 195, sr., Liberty North
RB: Samuel Zinnah, 5-11, 195, jr., North Kansas City
RB: Traevian McCadney, 6-1, 215, sr., Joplin
WR: Tim Washington, 5-10, 170, sr., Lafayette (Wildwood)
WR: Trenton McCadney, 6-2, 170, jr., Joplin
TE: Kason Conyers, 6-0, 230, jr., Hickman
ATH: Wyatt Erickson, 6-3, 210, jr., Blue Springs
OL: Romie Still, 6-4, 285, sr., North Kansas City
OL: Hunter Williams, 6-3, 315, sr., Northwest
OL: Micah Cutt, 6-2, 250, jr., Troy Buchanan
OL: Evan Bryant, 6-1, 260, jr., Pattonville
OL: Brock Barows, 6-3, 275, soph., Lee’s Summit West
Defense
DL: Jameson Honey, 6-3, 255, jr., Lindbergh
DL: Hayden Hinkle, 6-2, 255, jr., Lee’s Summit
DE: Ronyea Toombs, 6-1, 220, sr., Lee’s Summit West
DE: Preston Cook, 6-4, 225, sr., Liberty North
LB: Grady Coppinger, 6-1, 210, sr., Liberty
LB: Yarmon Kirksey, 6-1, 245, sr., Ritenour
LB: Brooks Ragland, 6-2, 210, Liberty
LB: Dylan Lappe, 6-2, 215, sr., Seckman
LB: Logan Shuster, 5-11, 180, sr., Liberty (Wentzville)
DB: Curien Larkins, 6-0, 185, jr., Hickman
DB: Logan Hillman, 6-3, 185, sr., Helias Catholic
DB: Isaiah McConnell, 5-8, 150, sr., Lee’s Summit
DB: Logan Sutton, 6-0, 175, sr., Liberty
Specialists
P: Everett Grower, 6-2, 175, sr., Park Hill South
K: Nic Calvaruso, 6-2, 165, sr., Helias Catholic
RET: Memphis Mattox, 5-7, 160, soph., Jackson