Texas High School Football State Championship Schedule, Scores, Recaps - December 18, 2025
Follow the action from the second day of the 2025 UIL state championships
ARLINGTON, Texas - The 2025 Texas high school football state championships continue on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
Thursday features the Class 2A Division 2, Class 3A Division 1 and Class 3A Division 2 championships.
Muenster defeated Shiner in the 2024 Class 2A, Division 2 title game last season.
Grandview is back in the Class 3A, Division 1 title game after consecutive appearances in 2018 and 2019. The Zebras won both games. Yoakum has been runner-up twice. They lost in 2016 and 1952.
Wall will win its first championship if it defeats Newton, who is looking for its sixth championship.
2A Division 2: Muenster (13-2) vs. Shiner (15-0)
3A Division 1: Grandview (13-2) vs. Yoakum (13-2)
3A Division 2: Wall (15-0) vs. Newton (14-1)
