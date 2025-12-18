High School

Texas High School Football State Championship Schedule, Scores, Recaps - December 18, 2025

Follow the action from the second day of the 2025 UIL state championships

Cody Thorn

Muenster's Clayton Cunningham (13) scores a touchdown during a playoff game against Lindsay on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 at Memorial Stadium.
Muenster's Clayton Cunningham (13) scores a touchdown during a playoff game against Lindsay on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 at Memorial Stadium. / Naomi Skinner/Times Record News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ARLINGTON, Texas - The 2025 Texas high school football state championships continue on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.

Thursday features the Class 2A Division 2, Class 3A Division 1 and Class 3A Division 2 championships.

Muenster defeated Shiner in the 2024 Class 2A, Division 2 title game last season.

Grandview is back in the Class 3A, Division 1 title game after consecutive appearances in 2018 and 2019. The Zebras won both games. Yoakum has been runner-up twice. They lost in 2016 and 1952.

Wall will win its first championship if it defeats Newton, who is looking for its sixth championship.

2A Division 2: Muenster (13-2) vs. Shiner (15-0)

3A Division 1: Grandview (13-2) vs. Yoakum (13-2)

3A Division 2: Wall (15-0) vs. Newton (14-1)

